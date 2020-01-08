Nagaland People’s Front Suspends MP For Supporting Citizenship Bill

KG Kenye is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Kohima:

Nagaland Individuals’s Entrance (NPF), the principle opposition social gathering in Nagaland, on Wednesday suspended its Rajya Sabha member KG Kenye from the social gathering for voting in favour of the Citizenship Modification Invoice.

KG Kenye had argued that he voted in favour of the Citizenship Modification Invoice because it granted exemption to Nagaland below provisions of the Bengal Jap Frontier Regulation 1873. His assist to the controversial invoice was seen as ‘anti-party’ exercise.

On Tuesday, the social gathering’s Central Govt Council (CEC) and central workplace bearers referred the matter to a Disciplinary Motion Committee for additional motion. KG Kenye, who was issued a present trigger discover final month, was additionally invited to elucidate his place, the social gathering sources added.

Final month, KG Kenye had stop the put up of secretary normal of Naga Individuals’s Entrance however had not resigned from the social gathering.

The Citizenship (Modification) Invoice handed parliament in December after being cleared by the Rajya Sabha with 125 voting for it and 99 towards. The controversial laws was cleared by the Lok Sabha with the assist of 334 MPs.

The Citizenship Modification Act makes, for the primary time, faith a take a look at of citizenship. The federal government says it’ll assist non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring Muslim-dominated nations grow to be residents in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it violates secular tenets of the Structure and discriminates towards Muslims.

There have been protests throughout the nation towards the religion-based citizenship regulation, which protesters say violates the structure and discriminates towards Muslims.