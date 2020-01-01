Nagarjuna Akkineni to Rashmika Mandanna: Here are the New Year wishes from Telugu movie celebrities

Rashmika Mandanna wishing followers on New 12 months.Twitter

2020 is right here and so are the ray of hopes for higher days. Celebrities of Telugu cinema are all set for the releases of their upcoming movies that are going to set a development this 12 months. Celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to want their followers and followers to start with of the 12 months. Celebrities like Jr NTR, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ravi Teja, Sai Pallavi, Rana and others have wished their followers on the massive day.

Nagarjuna Akkineni: Wishing all my associates a really affluent 2020 full of well being & happiness!!

Jr NTR, who’s busy capturing for RRR, essentially the most awaited movie of the 12 months, took to Twitter and wrote, “Wishing you all a very #HappyNewYear. I hope this new year brings great joy, happiness and peace into our lives.”

అందరికీ నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకంక్షలు Wishing you all a really #HappyNewYear. I hope this new 12 months brings nice pleasure, happiness and peace into our lives — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 31, 2019 Twitter

Ravi Teja: Wishing everybody a really #HappyNew2020 Could this new 12 months fill your life with love happiness and pleasure

Rana Daggubati: Blissful New 12 months guys!! Could this be your finest but!!

Sai Pallavi wrote, “Blissful New 12 months Y’all ♥️ Could we uncover our true self, evolve and discover peace ♥️

Rashmika Mandanna had an incredible 2019, is awaiting the discharge of Sarileru Nekevaru, her first movie of the 12 months, wrote, “Happy New year you guys ♥️,,wishing you all a great one ahead ✨✨.”

Madhavan: Want you all a contented great peaceable wholesome and LOVING 2020 and essentially the most profitable Decade of your lives

Anasuya Bharadwaj: Grateful and Grateful for all that this 12 months has given,taken from and taught me, you and us!! Hoping and praying for a greater model of us the approaching 12 months as a result of I’ve realised nothing else wants to alter…”

Allari Naresh: Bidding farewell to a decade that gave me each factor – excessive and low, however taught me rather more. Blissful Newyear 2020, let’s stay and let stay!