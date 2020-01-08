Na’im Rodman preparing to take game to next level for CU Buffs football

All through this previous season, Na’im Rodman by no means had a “freshman” second, the place he felt misplaced in school soccer.

As an alternative, the Colorado defensive linemen had moments of inspiration as he thought of his future.

“It was just like, ‘I’m going to get better in this aspect and they’re not going to think I’m such a young guy anymore,’” Rodman stated.

“I handled (the season) well. Mentally, I just know I have some stuff to work on, technique and everything, and just getting stronger, faster this (next) season. It was a great learning experience, a teaching experience.”

A 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive lineman from St. John Bosco Excessive Faculty close to Los Angeles, Rodman offered much-needed depth up entrance for the Buffaloes through the 2019 season.

Skinny on expertise, the Buffs leaned on a number of newcomers, together with Rodman. He responded with 11 tackles and his 314 snaps performed ranked fourth amongst defensive linemen.

Whereas it was a studying expertise, Rodman stated he was happy with a number of points of his sport, together with his hand placement and the way he acquired off blocks.

“Towards the end of the season, I got really better at that,” he stated. “And definitely my pass rush because before I came here I struggled with that and I got better, just working different moves and speed off the ball and having an awareness of where the quarterback is and not going too far up field.”

Coming from one of many high highschool applications within the nation, Rodman was no stranger to incomes his manner onto the sphere. He was not solely a starter at Bosco, however top-of-the-line defensive linemen within the Trinity League, recording 59 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks as a senior.

That have served him effectively final season with the Buffs.

“At my high school, you had to compete,” he stated. “Coming here, I knew I had to compete. Keep working. Just do what I gotta do to get ready and help the team any way I can.”

The competitors will likely be ratcheted up a notch or two this subsequent season. CU head coach Mel Tucker has put a premium on discovering “big guys that are strong and powerful; they can move people,” he stated final month on nationwide signing day.

Rodman was part of that emphasis. Whereas he initially dedicated to CU’s earlier head coach Mike MacIntyre, Rodman signed after Tucker was employed 13 months in the past.

Tucker has revamped the defensive position, and it’s a bunch that may very well be collectively for some time. All 10 scholarship defensive linemen from this previous season are slated to return for 2020 and solely two are seniors: starter Mustafa Johnson and backup Va’atofu Sauvao, who didn’t play in any video games.

Rodman was one in every of 4 true freshmen within the group this season, together with Austin Williams, who performed 190 snaps. Lloyd Murray Jr. and Jayden Simon redshirted.

With Johnson, nostril sort out Jalen Sami, finish Terrance Lang, Rodman and others all returning, the group figures to be higher in 2020. Tucker, nevertheless, added much more competitors this offseason.

Defensive finish Antonio Alfano, a former five-star recruit who was one of many high gamers within the nation within the 2019 class, transferred in from Alabama. Junior school switch Justin Jackson and Jordan Berry, a 330-pounder from Narbonne (Calif.) Excessive Faculty are becoming a member of the group, too.

“We’re going to come back bigger, better, faster, stronger, smarter, more connected,” Rodman stated. “It’s going to be something different next year.”

He hopes to be completely different, too.

After coming to CU at 305 kilos, he performed round 283, he stated. He hopes to settle in round 290. Rodman hopes to enhance his physique and his method for subsequent season.

“It’s going to be a lot of technique stuff (this offseason), like getting off the ball, footwork and just locking my arms out and shooting my hands and getting off blocks better,” he stated.

For Rodman, the primary season is within the books, and he realized to understand Tucker’s depth and line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh’s consideration to element. He stated he additionally adopted a “reset and get to the next play” perspective from defensive coordinator Tyson Summers.

As he begins preparation for subsequent season, Rodman is utilizing all these classes to make himself a greater participant – for the nice of the crew.

“Work for the guys next to you and behind you,” he stated.

Line manufacturing

Snaps performed by CU defensive linemen in 2019:

588 – Terrance Lang (40 tackles, 6 sacks)

411 – Jalen Sami (25 tackles, 1 sack)

393 – Mustafa Johnson (34 tackles, Four.5 sacks)

314 – Na’im Rodman (11 tackles)

217 – Janaz Jordan (12 tackles)

190 – Austin Williams (5 tackles)

58 – Jeremiah Doss (zero tackles)

33 – Lloyd Murray, Jr. (2 tackles)

2020 DL projection

Colorado’s projected defensive position group subsequent season:

Seniors – Mustafa Johnson, 6-2, 290; Va’atofu Sauvao, 6-Three, 310; Dante Sparaco, 6-5, 270 (walk-on)

Juniors – Jeremiah Doss, 6-Four, 255; Justin Jackson, 6-2, 270 (JUCO switch); Janaz Jordan, 6-Four, 305; Terrance Lang, 6-7, 280; Nico Magri, 6-Three, 280 (walk-on)

Sophomores – Na’im Rodman, 6-2, 290; Jalen Sami, 6-6, 320; Austin Williams, 6-5, 320

Redshirt freshmen – Antonio Alfano, 6-5, 285 (switch); Lloyd Murray Jr., 6-2, 325; Jayden Simon, 6-Three, 265

True freshmen – Jordan Berry, 6-2, 330