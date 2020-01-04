January three, 2020 | 11:15pm

A Florida man is dealing with a number of costs after police say he assaulted an officer and bit the ear of a Okay-9 canine whereas bare and excessive on methamphetamines final week.

Donald Watts, 38, was arrested Saturday for a number of costs together with easy battery, two counts of resisting an officer/arrest and one rely of aggravated battery on a service canine, inmate data on-line confirmed.

Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Workplace have been known as to a residence on SE Brawley Terrace in Excessive Springs, simply over 70 miles west of Jacksonville, Saturday morning over experiences man, later recognized as Watts, was utilizing methamphetamines, FOX30 reported, citing an arrest report.

Whereas on the scene, dispatch obtained a second name from somebody in the identical space reporting an odd man in his yard with a flashlight.

Deputies reported listening to “strange noises” when looking out the yard and ultimately situated Watts, bare and coated in filth, mendacity in what gave the impression to be some shallow physique of water.

Watts’ conduct was described as manic by the 2 responding deputies who stated he paced “back and forth laughing” whereas making “bird noises.”

Legislation enforcement officers stated that Watts ran underneath the porch of a cellular house and when deputies tried to detain him, Watts punched one. In accordance with the report, a number of makes an attempt to make use of a Taser on the suspect have been unsuccessful, prompting officers to attend for a Okay-9 unit.

The 2 responding deputies, together with 5 backup deputies and a Okay-9 handler along with his canine, Casper, discovered Watts within the woods. He was on his “hands and knees and began to growl like a dog,” FOX30 reported, citing the arrest report.

Casper was given the command to apprehend Watts however the deranged man “leaped, grabbed Casper by the head and bit Casper’s ear as he drove Casper to the ground.”

Finally, the canine broke free and bit Watts within the head.

Deputies have been capable of detain Watts and took him to the hospital earlier than transporting him to the county jail, the place he was being held on $37,000 bond.