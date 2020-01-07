‘Naked Philanthropist’ Raises Over $1 Million For Australia Wildfires With Promise Of Nude Photos

The tweet from the Los Angeles based mostly character took off, and on the time of writing, has 85,000 retweets and 211,000 likes. Her inbox has been flooded with responses and she or he has even needed to rent a staff of 4 folks to type via the hundreds of DMs she has obtained:

“I was expecting to raise maybe $1,000, but the tweet blew up.”

By noon Sunday, Ward shared the donations had amassed $500,000 (AKA the identical quantity some celebrities donated with their very own funds). Per SocialBlade.com, Kaylen has gained over 275,000 followers and relying on Twitter since Sunday.

Sadly, as her staff works around the clock to confirm donation confirmations and reply with the , a wrench was thrown into her plans by one other social media web site.

Although the marketing campaign was being run via Twitter, phrase had unfold to Instagram. On Saturday, Kaylen says her account was deactivated by the app, claiming she had violated group pointers:

My Instagram received deleted 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/nBRQlByYAR — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

Additionally on Saturday, Kaylen shared a extra private replace:

“My IG got deactivated, my family disowned me, and the guy I like won’t talk to me all because of that tweet. But f**k it, save the koalas.”

A spokesperson for Fb instructed the publication:

“This account was disabled for violating our policies. Offering nude images is not allowed on Instagram.”

Since her deactivation, a number of pretend accounts have popped up on IG claiming to be Ward:

INSTAGRAM DEACTIVED MY SECOND ACCOUNT. I don’t have an Instagram. None of those are actual pic.twitter.com/YXDiGQJyAh — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

Whereas she has obtained principally constructive responses to her charitable efforts, the rising highlight has introduced out some negativity. On Monday night time, she took to Twitter to deal with some voiced criticism:

“For everyone saying I only did this to promote my only fans… y’all are insane. I raised over a million dollars, offered my product (my nude photos) for FREE and spent money and time sending that free product to thousands upon thousands upon thousands of people.”

She continued:

“I did not make a single dime from those donations. And if I want to promote MY only fans on MY platform I sure as f**k will. This was my platform before I raised the money and it will continue to be how I make money.”

Ward completed, bringing consideration again to the reasoning behind the controversy: