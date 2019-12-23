December 23, 2019 | 12:40pm

President Trump and Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi exchanged tweets on Monday over her holding up delivering articles of impeachment to the GOP-controlled Senate till a good impeachment trial might be assured.

Trump kicked off the change when he criticized the California Democrat for conducting an unfair impeachment investigation within the Home.

“Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so,” Trump posted on Twitter. “She lost Congress once, she will do it again!”

Pelosi then weighed in on Trump’s tweet.

“The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process,” the speaker wrote. “What is his excuse now?”

Pelosi is quickly holding up the 2 articles of impeachment the Home voted on final Wednesday after Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell stated he was coordinating the Senate trial with White Home attorneys and declared he wouldn’t be an neutral juror.

“We would hope there would be a fair process just as I hope they would honor the Constitution,” Pelosi stated of Republicans within the Senate throughout her weekly information convention final Thursday.

Nancy Pelosi NurPhoto through Getty Pictures

McConnell, showing Monday on “Fox & Friends,” stated he’s in no rush to get the articles.

“She’s apparently trying to tell us how to run the trial,” the Kentucky Republican stated. “You know, I’m not anxious to have this trial. So if she wants to hold onto the papers, go right ahead.”

Till then, he stated either side stay deadlocked.

“Look, we’re at an impasse. We can’t do anything until the speaker sends the papers over, so everybody enjoy the holidays,” he stated.