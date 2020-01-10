January 10, 2020 | 12:10pm

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday stated the Home will lastly ship the 2 articles of impeachment towards President Trump to the Senate subsequent week.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Pelosi wrote to Home colleagues, in response to CNBC.

The choice comes after the speaker refused to ship the articles, handed on Dec. 18, till Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell outlined floor guidelines of an impeachment trial.