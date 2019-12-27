Nancy’s hair is a continuity nightmare for Hollyoaks’ flash forward

Hollyoaks’ flash ahead episode is considered one of cleaning soap’s most bold ideas – glimpses of occasions going down in 12 months’ time, on New Yr’s Eve 2020, give viewers an intriguing style of what the longer term holds.

To visually separate the 2 timelines the characters clearly should look completely different a 12 months forward, bringing a number of continuity and logistics points, particularly in the case of the ever-changing hair of Jessica Fox, who performs Nancy Osbourne.

What makes a profitable cleaning soap Christmas? EastEnders, Corrie and Hollyoaks bosses reveal their secrets and techniques

Hollyoaks confirms when Tony Hutchinson’s sister arrives – and who’s taking part in her

“I change my hair every three to six months,” explains the actress, presently sporting a brunette bob, and who’s seen sooner or later with darkish hair tied up for a marriage.

“Bryan Kirkwood, our producer, and I’ve negotiated across the flash ahead. Earlier on this 12 months I used to be referred to as in for a gathering the place they defined the idea and the state of affairs with my hair, which must look the identical from once we filmed it to once we meet up with the flash ahead subsequent 12 months.

“I’ve had two meetings! My response was I can change it during the next year, as long as it goes back to what it needs to be as and when. They kind of went for that, so there may be some mid-season tweaks in 2020. A bit lighter for summer, then darker for winter in time for it to match what we filmed in autumn 2019…!”

It’s not simply hairstyles offering a problem for the forged, the content material of the sneak peeks forward are typically foreboding, particularly for Nancy. At this stage, the forged have minimal data of how the tales pan out, regardless of having already performed the climax.

“I know what some of the dots are but not how they get connected yet,” explains Fox. “And so they would possibly change their minds about some issues!

“It’s difficult since you wish to get the tone proper then bear in mind subsequent 12 months the place you had been, by which era you’ll have a better understanding as to why the character is behaving as they did. I’d ask a query like, ‘Why is Nancy crying in the flash forward?’ they usually simply stated, ‘Oh, you’ll discover out…’

“We see the police raiding the Osbournes and Nancy shouting up at Charlie asking what he’s done. It’s all going to go wrong for that boy, which means it’s all going to wrong for Nancy!”

Charlie and the teenagers shall be on the centre of a year-long storyline about county traces drug dealing, by which the adolescents of the village are groomed into substance trafficking. The topical plot explores the impression of kid exploitation on the children and their horrified households, with the flash forwards revealing indications as to how unhealthy issues are set to get.

“It units up so many ramifications throughout the subsequent 12 months and we would like the viewers to really feel like they don’t wish to miss an episode any further to see the way it all unfolds.

“What Hollyoaks wants to achieve is so ambitious and very exciting. It’s basically a year-long cliffhanger!”

Hollyoaks’ hour-long flash ahead airs on Friday 27thDecember on E4 at 7pm, and on Channel four on Monday 30thDecember at 6.30pm. You possibly can obtain it now as a part of the Hollyoaks Christmas and New Yr boxset on All4.

Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers.