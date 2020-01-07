Naomi Osaka Advances To 2nd Round Of WTA Brisbane International

Japanese star Naomi Osaka got here from a break down within the third set to beat Greece’s Maria Sakkari within the first spherical of the WTA Brisbane Worldwide on Tuesday. Sakkari sniffed an upset when she gained the second set in a tiebreak then broke Osaka’s opening service sport of the third set, however the former world primary dug deep and gained 6-2, 6-7 (Four/7), 6-Three in a two-hour opening-round conflict.

Osaka, the event’s third seed, mentioned she was happy together with her first match of the 12 months, after she was pressured out of the WTA Finals in October with a shoulder damage.

“I’m really happy with how I served — I had to retire from my last match because of my shoulder thing, so I wasn’t really sure how I was going to serve today,” she mentioned.

“But I was told I hit 16 aces, so that’s pretty good for me.”

Sixth-seeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens additionally progressed in three units, beating Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska 6-Four, 1-6, 6-Three.

Eighth seed Madison Keys served brilliantly in her spectacular 6-Three, 6-2 win over Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova.

The American made 70 p.c of her first serves as she eased to a cushty victory in simply 66 minutes.

“I think it (my serve) was just working pretty well today,” she mentioned.

“I most likely took a bit little bit of tempo off however extra simply because I felt like I used to be form of feeling my slider a bit bit extra.

“It is all the time good when you can’t solely make your first serve, however it feels prefer it units up the purpose very well for you.”

Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova triggered an upset when she beat former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Samsonova, enjoying solely her seventh foremost draw WTA event, recorded her first victory over a top-30 participant together with her 6-Four, 2-6, 6-Three win.

In different matches, Yulia Putinseva of Kazakhstan beat Croatia’s Donna Vekic 6-Three, Three-6, 7-5 and Estonian Anett Kontaveit overpowered Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei 6-Four, 6-1.