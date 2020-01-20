Naomi Osaka Makes Winning Start At Australian Open After Smoke Fears Ease

Naomi Osaka made a profitable begin to her title defence on the Australian Open on Monday because the Grand Slam match started on schedule after a build-up hit by haze from raging bushfires. Hazardous smog left a number of gamers with coughs and respiration difficulties throughout qualifying final week, prompting hypothesis about whether or not the tennis season’s first Main could be delayed. However a full roster of matches started on time beneath cloudy skies at Melbourne Park, with air high quality rated as ‘good’ and rain forecast.

Japan’s Osaka was an early winner as she dismissed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-Four in 80 minutes, breaking a web becoming with one highly effective serve within the course of.

“It was really tough for me trying to control my nerves,” mentioned Osaka. “It’s tough to play someone you’ve never played before in the first round of a Grand Slam.”

Defending males’s champion Novak Djokovic will open his bid for an eighth title on Monday, whereas Serena Williams launches her newest try to match Margaret Court docket’s document 24 Grand Slam crowns.

Williams’ elder sister, 39-year-old Venus, faces rising star Coco Gauff, 15, who’s trying to reprise her upset of the seven-time Grand Slam winner at Wimbledon final yr.

Swiss nice Roger Federer, 38, performs America’s Steve Johnson as he seems to maintain forward of his Massive Three rivals by profitable his 21st Grand Slam title.

Participant anger over smog dominated the ultimate days earlier than the match, which is happening after lethal bushfires ravaged giant elements of the nation.

Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic was pressured to retire from her qualifier after a coughing match, whereas Britain’s Liam Broady claimed “multiple” gamers wanted bronchial asthma medicine.

‘I used to be coughing quite a bit’

“After I practised indoors I felt really bad with my lungs,” mentioned Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world quantity six.

“I was coughing a lot had troubles breathing for a couple of hours,” he added.

Federer was one of many opponents who criticised an absence of communication from match officers, who have been pressured to droop apply and delay qualifying.

“You have court calls, then you look at the haze and everything, it doesn’t look good. How far are we from that threshold of playing, not playing?” Federer mentioned.

Match officers are carefully monitoring air pollution and can halt play and shut the three important stadiums’ roofs if particulate matter suspended within the air hits PM2.5 200.

Australian world primary Ashleigh Barty, contemporary from profitable the Adelaide Worldwide on Saturday, is among the important points of interest on Monday when she performs Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in a night match.

Others on courtroom embrace sixth seed Tsitsipas and Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki, who’s enjoying her final match earlier than retiring.

Federer is in search of a 21st Grand Slam crown and his first since Melbourne Park in 2018.

However the Swiss star, who’s concentrating on a seventh Australian title, is enjoying down expectations in his first aggressive match of the yr.

“He’s match-ready and I’m not,” Federer mentioned of Johnson. “I got to really make sure I get out of the gates quick.”