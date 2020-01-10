Naomi Osaka Says She Finds Daniil Medvedev “Interesting”. He Responds

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka informed reporters at a press convention that she discovered World No.5 Daniil Medvedev “interesting” after defeating Sofia Kenin on the Brisbane Open. The Russian, who reached the US Open closing final yr earlier than shedding to Rafael Nadal, tweeted to Osaka, saying that he did not learn about being fascinating, however he would be glad about some tricks to win the event. Naomi Osaka had gained the US Open in 2018, defeating Serena Williams within the closing.

Journalist Ben Rothenberg had requested Osaka on the presser after her match on Thursday: “I saw you re-tweeted Medvedev’s shot already. You’re still a big fan of his?”

Osaka had tweeted a video of Medvedev hitting a cross-court winner.

“Yeah, he’s very interesting to me. I’ve never talked to him in real life, but just like the things that I see on the internet about him,” she stated, earlier than asking the journalist if he had interviewed the Russian.

The journalist replied within the affirmative, when the Japanese star requested him “Is he interesting?”

“Yeah,” got here the immediate reply to which Osaka stated “He seems, yeah”.

“He is an interesting guy. You should meet. You have lots of opportunities. You’re in the same place all the time,” Rothenberg informed Osaka.

“Yeah, I don’t really talk to people, Ben. I don’t know what to tell you,” she stated.

After Rothenberg shared a screenshot of the dialog between the 2, Medvedev retweeted it tagging Naomi Osaka.

“…[email protected] not sure I am interesting but I would love some tips as how to actually win the @usopen!” he tweeted.

Medvedev is unbeaten this season and can subsequent play the ATP Cup semi-final in opposition to Serbia.