Naomi Osaka Tees Up Potential Coco Gauff Clash At Australian Open

Reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka overcame a mid-match match of pique to arrange a possible third-round conflict with 15-year-old prodigy Coco Gauff on Wednesday. The third seed from Japan dealt higher with the blustery Melbourne circumstances to defeat China’s 42nd-ranked Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-Four. Gifted American Gauff, who shocked seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in her opener, performs Romania’s Sorana Cirstea in a while Wednesday in her second spherical match. There was a flash of mood from the 22-year-old Osaka when Zheng broke early within the second set, throwing her racquet to the ground, then giving it a kick for good measure.

The 2-time Grand Slam champion additionally threw down a ball and tossed the racquet down once more as she slumped to her chair, overlaying her head together with her towel.

“I just wanted to fight, I’ve been in this position before on this court (a break down in the second set) and I was thinking that I really don’t want to play a third set this time,” Osaka stated.

The Japanese former world primary is aware of that because the title holder “people want to beat me more”.

“I did not deal well with that after this tournament (last year), I tell you,” she admitted.

The hard-hitting Osaka broke the Chinese language in her first service recreation, just for Zheng to strike again instantly.

However the Chinese language struggled together with her serve within the Melbourne breeze and conjured up two double faults on the trot to go down Four-2.

Osaka wrapped up a dominant first set in 34 minutes with a stinging forehand.

After the blip of dropping her serve at first of the second set, Osaka wrestled two breaks again, sealing victory when Zheng once more double-faulted.