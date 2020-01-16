Naomi Osaka Trolls Serena Williams, Calls Her “Mom”

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams had been among the many tennis stars who turned out at Rod Laver Enviornment on Wednesday to lift cash for bushfire aid after Australia noticed a horrific summer time. Naomi Osaka, 22, posted an image on Twitter together with her 2018 US Open remaining counter-part Serena Williams. However what stood out within the image was the caption given by Japan’s Naomi Osaka. “Me and my mom lol,” Naomi Osaka captioned the image.

me and my mother lol. pic.twitter.com/HvCoPpgShm — NaomiOsaka (@naomiosaka) January 15, 2020

Australian star Nick Kyrgios had proposed the thought of fund elevating match, through a tweet, which mentioned, “C’mon @TennisAustralia surely we can do a pre @AustralianOpen exho to raise funds for those affected by the fires?”.

Come out in your inexperienced and gold in Sydney this Thursday and assist #TeamAustralia within the @ATPCup quarter finals at 10am. https://t.co/g27WPldXK1 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 7, 2020

Swiss legend Roger Federer, Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal had been all current for the exhibition match which was held at a jam-packed enviornment.

The primary attracts of the Australian Open will start from January 20. Serena Williams might be seeking to full her lengthy quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title on the Australian Open.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka, in the meantime, might be amongst her real challengers.

In 2018, Osaka turned the primary Japanese to win a Grand Slam singles title by beating Serena.

Osaka beat Serena 6-2, 6-Four within the controversial match which noticed the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos’s warning for receiving teaching from her field