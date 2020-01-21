Nap Eyes – “Mark Zuckerberg”

Here’s a music known as “Mark Zuckerberg.” Do Nap Eyes have your consideration but? Alright, good.
In reality, the Halifax quartet have deserved your listening ears for a few years now. Over the course of three albums, they've developed right into a unit as able to rock 'n' roll fireworks because the languid folksy rambling they made their title on, and vocalist Nigel Chapman belongs within the pantheon of weary indie-rock poet varieties a Berman and Bejar. Because it occurs, Nap Eyes are opening for Destroyer on tour this yr, with Ryley Walker sitting in on guitar. Like Destroyer, Nap Eyes shall be selling a brand new LP on that outing. On the finish of March they'll launch Snapshot Of A Newbie by means of esteemed mega-indie Jagjaguwar, which co-released 2018 's I'm Unhealthy Now .
Which brings us to the brand new album's lead single, “Mark Zuckerberg.” Towards crunchy and echo-laden guitars seasoned with pedal metal, Chapman begins by inquiring, “Is Mark Zuckerberg a ghost? Maybe, maybe / Where are his hands and why don't you ever see them in public? “By the top, it's morphed right into a Belle And Sebastian music and Chapman has discovered his method to a mantra:” Transcendence is all around us. “The journey from level A to level B is each quick and rewarding.
It’s even higher with director Techgod and animator Cole Kush’s music video. The members of Nap Eyes are rendered as floating ghosts. Zuckerberg crawls out of a TV a la The Ring and dances with them. Transcendence really is throughout us.
Watch under.
TRACKLIST:
01 “So Tired”
02 “Primordial Soup”
03 “Even Though I Can't Read Your Mind”
04 “Mark Zuckerberg”
05 “Mystery Calling”
06 ” Fool Thinking Ways “
07 “If You Were In Prison “
08 “Real Thoughts “
09 “Dark Link”
10 “When I Struck Out On My Own “
11 “Though I Wish I Could “
ALBUM ART:
TOUR DATES:
03 / 04 – Toronto, ON @ Opera Home%
03 / 05 – Montreal, QC @ Theater Fairmount%
03 / 06 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair%
03 / 07 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Metal%
03 / 08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts%
03 / 09 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat%
03 / 11 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle%
03 / 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West%
03 / 13 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge%
03 / 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill%
03 / 15 – Omaha, NE @ The Ready Room%
03 / 16 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater%
03 / 17 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ City Lounge %
03 / 19 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos%
03 / 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater%
03 / 22 – Victoria, BC @ Fortunate Bar
03 / 25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
03 / 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
03 / 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar
03 / 29 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
03 / 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
04 / 01 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
04 / 02 – Dallas, TX @ Three Hyperlinks
04 / 04 – Kansas Metropolis, MO @ The Riot Room
04 / 05 – Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern
04 / 15 – London, UK @ The Moth Membership
04 / 16 – Liverpool, UK @ Leaf
04 / 17 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint
04 / 18 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park E-book Membership
04 / 19 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare And Hounds
04 / 20 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Smash
04 / 22 – Paris, FR @ Le Level Ephemere
04 / 23 – Brussels, BE @ Volta
04 / 24 – Rotterdam, NL @ V 11
04 / 25 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
% with Destroyer
Snapshot Of A Newbie is out three / 27 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it right here.
CREDIT: Alex Blouin & Jodi Heartz
Add Comment