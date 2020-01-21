Nap Eyes – “Mark Zuckerberg”

Here’s a music known as “Mark Zuckerberg.” Do Nap Eyes have your consideration but? Alright, good.

In reality, the Halifax quartet have deserved your listening ears for a few years now. Over the course of three albums, they've developed right into a unit as able to rock 'n' roll fireworks because the languid folksy rambling they made their title on, and vocalist Nigel Chapman belongs within the pantheon of weary indie-rock poet varieties a Berman and Bejar. Because it occurs, Nap Eyes are opening for Destroyer on tour this yr, with Ryley Walker sitting in on guitar. Like Destroyer, Nap Eyes shall be selling a brand new LP on that outing. On the finish of March they'll launch Snapshot Of A Newbie by means of esteemed mega-indie Jagjaguwar, which co-released 2018 's I'm Unhealthy Now .

Which brings us to the brand new album's lead single, “Mark Zuckerberg.” Towards crunchy and echo-laden guitars seasoned with pedal metal, Chapman begins by inquiring, “Is Mark Zuckerberg a ghost? Maybe, maybe / Where are his hands and why don't you ever see them in public? “By the top, it's morphed right into a Belle And Sebastian music and Chapman has discovered his method to a mantra:” Transcendence is all around us. “The journey from level A to level B is each quick and rewarding.

It’s even higher with director Techgod and animator Cole Kush’s music video. The members of Nap Eyes are rendered as floating ghosts. Zuckerberg crawls out of a TV a la The Ring and dances with them. Transcendence really is throughout us.

Watch under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “So Tired”

02 “Primordial Soup”

03 “Even Though I Can't Read Your Mind”

04 “Mark Zuckerberg”

05 “Mystery Calling”

06 ” Fool Thinking Ways “

07 “If You Were In Prison “

08 “Real Thoughts “

09 “Dark Link”

10 “When I Struck Out On My Own “

11 “Though I Wish I Could “

ALBUM ART:

TOUR DATES:

03 / 04 – Toronto, ON @ Opera Home%

03 / 05 – Montreal, QC @ Theater Fairmount%

03 / 06 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair%

03 / 07 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Metal%

03 / 08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts%

03 / 09 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat%

03 / 11 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle%

03 / 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West%

03 / 13 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge%

03 / 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill%

03 / 15 – Omaha, NE @ The Ready Room%

03 / 16 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater%

03 / 17 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ City Lounge %

03 / 19 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos%

03 / 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater%

03 / 22 – Victoria, BC @ Fortunate Bar

03 / 25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03 / 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

03 / 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

03 / 29 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03 / 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04 / 01 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

04 / 02 – Dallas, TX @ Three Hyperlinks

04 / 04 – Kansas Metropolis, MO @ The Riot Room

04 / 05 – Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern

04 / 15 – London, UK @ The Moth Membership

04 / 16 – Liverpool, UK @ Leaf

04 / 17 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

04 / 18 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park E-book Membership

04 / 19 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare And Hounds

04 / 20 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Smash

04 / 22 – Paris, FR @ Le Level Ephemere

04 / 23 – Brussels, BE @ Volta

04 / 24 – Rotterdam, NL @ V 11

04 / 25 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

% with Destroyer

Snapshot Of A Newbie is out three / 27 on Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it right here.