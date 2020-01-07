Narcos Mexico season 2 teaser: Diego Luna is caught in a web of back-stabbers and…

House / TV / Narcos Mexico season 2 teaser: Diego Luna is caught in an internet of back-stabbers and hunters on prowl. Watch

Netflix has shared the primary teaser for the upcoming second season of their present Narcos: Mexico. The teaser marks the return of lead actor Diego Luna as Mexican drug lord Felix Gallardo, as he surrounded by a bunch of back-stabbers.

Gallardo and his males are seen having fun with a lavish dinner filled with chatter and toasts. Nevertheless, all of them are merely in search of the primary alternative to show in opposition to him and throw him to the canines. Listening over them is a DEA agent (Scoot McNairy) who says, “Backstabbing’s hard work; it wears you out, eventually. No one stays on top forever. And no one is untouchable.”

Watch the teaser right here:

The present will premiere on February 13 on Netflix. The announcement was made final month by the official Twitter deal with of the present which additionally shared the primary look of its key characters from the second season.

The season one among Narcos: Mexico, that began streaming from November 16, 2018, charted the rise of Mexico’s Guadalajara Cartel within the 1980s as Felix Gallardo (Luna) takes cost.It additionally featured Hollywood star Michael Pena as DEA agent Kiki Camarena, who was instrumental in shedding a light-weight on the drug enterprise of the Guadalajara cartel. McNairy had served as a narrator for the primary season however his identification was revealed solely in direction of the tip of the final episode.

Manufacturing began on season two in Mexico Metropolis, Mexico in December 2018, with Eric Newman returning as showrunner and government producer. Jose Padilha, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard and Andres Baiz have additionally government produced the collection.

Narcos: Mexico is part of Netflix’s cult hit Narcos collection. The primary two seasons centered on the rise and fall of the infamous Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar (performed by Wagner Moura), and the third season was in regards to the Cali Cartel.

