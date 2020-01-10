Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron Discuss Bilateral Issues, Global Situation

PM Narendra Modi additionally conveyed new yr greetings to Emannuel Macron. (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron over phone and the 2 exchanged views on a spread of problems with mutual curiosity in addition to regional and international scenario, the Prime Minister’s Workplace mentioned on Friday.

PM Modi additionally conveyed new yr greetings to Mr Macron.

The Prime Minister recalled his earlier conferences with President Macron, together with at Biarritz and Chantilly.

PM Modi reiterated his dedication to additional strengthening the Strategic Partnership between India and France.

He expressed his satisfaction on the regular progress within the multi-faceted relationship between the 2 nations.

“The two leaders exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest in bilateral relations as well as regional and global situations,” the assertion mentioned.

The telephonic dialog got here on the again of tensions within the Gulf area, days after the killing of high Iranian commander Basic Qassim Suleimani in a US strike.

The leaders agreed on holding in contact and additional enhancing all-round strategic cooperation between the 2 nations, together with within the areas of defence, civil nuclear power and maritime safety, the assertion added.