Narendra Modi in Kolkata: Mamata meets PM, asks him to withdraw CAA, NRC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Raj Bhavan and urged him to rethink the enforcement of the Citizenship (Modification) Act and defined her opposition to the brand new laws, in addition to to the proposed NPR and NRC.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kolkata on Jan 11, 2020.IANS

Briefing the media barely 15 minutes after the assembly, Banerjee mentioned that she additionally sought Rs 38,000 crore in dues for the state from the Centre.

Together with her assembly inflicting raised eyebrows, Banerjee began off by saying that it was only a courtesy name and she or he would do it for each Prime Minister and President every time they go to her state.

“I met him here because my state has pending dues of Rs 28,000 from the central govt. We also have pending dues of Rs 7,000 crore from the Centre on account of severe cyclone Bulbul. This is a demand of my state …it is our rightful claim. I told him that we want this money.”

“I also spoke to him about our opposition to the CAA, NPR, and NRC…There has been a widespread protest against all these three.”

Mamata Banerjee attended the demonstration in opposition to the CAA and NRC shortly after assembly PM Modi in Kolkata amidst ongoing protests throughout town in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act.

Because the opposition criticised her assembly with the PM at a time when there may be sustained anti-BJP stir throughout Bengal, particularly with “Modi go back” being raised, Banerjee mentioned, “It’s my constitutional responsibility to meet him. It is a matter of courtesy for me to meet the prime minister or president.”

Modi’s Kolkata itinerary

PM Modi shall be inaugurating a lightweight and sound present in Kolkata on the Millennium Park on Saturday night.

Other than attending scheduled programmes, PM Modi will maintain a one-on-one assembly with Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhavan immediately night.

He may even unveil a plaque of 150 years of commemorative set up on the web site of unique Port Jetties and can inaugurate the upgraded ship restore facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Restore Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock together with different inaugurations on Saturday.

(With IANS inputs)