Darryn Frost, the hero who used a narwhal tusk to combat off the London Bridge terrorist, accused President Trump of “feeding terror” together with his “belligerent” Center East coverage, and warned it would breed extra murderous attackers just like the one he confronted.

Frost, 38, in his first interview since he helped to deal with and maintain down Usman Khan because the convicted terrorist went on a rampage at a felony justice convention on Nov. 29, killing two and injuring three others, mentioned the president’s determination to kill Iranian Common Qassem Soleimani would value lives.

“The next generation of terrorists will rise as a direct result of these actions and we must condemn them now,” Frost instructed the Guardian.

The person hailed as a hero, a civil servant who works for HM Prisons and Probation, additionally mentioned he had been racked with survivor’s guilt within the weeks since he stabbed Khan by the stomach and pinned him to the bottom with the decorative tusk that he grabbed off a wall on the historic constructing the place the convention was held.

Frost has launched a marketing campaign referred to as “Extinguish Hate,” to convene help for kindness as an antidote to extremism in reminiscence of the 2 colleagues killed, Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23.

“Their deaths have created a drive within me to challenge hatred and intolerance,” he mentioned. “What feeds terror is actions like this where people in power act as judge, jury and executioner across borders and jurisdictions. Who is Trump that he can have this sort of impact across all our lives? Khan may have come from this country so people may not understand why he was extreme. The people who influenced him are likely to be the people who have lost loved ones because of our actions abroad.”

Recalling the combat with Khan on the London Bridge, Frost mentioned, “I was really upset at this loss of life. People will see me as a terrorist sympathizer and I am not. I sympathize with the loss of life and where it could have been prevented.”