December 23, 2019 | 10:17pm

Astronaut Jessica Meir, proper, reveals off her Hanukkah socks in a window of the Worldwide Area Station. Twitter; NASA

She took Hanukkah celebrations to new heights.

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir marked the primary evening of the eight-day vacation Sunday by tweeting a picture of her festive socks from the Worldwide Area Station.

The picture — taken in an observatory module — reveals Meir’s menorah and Star of David-printed socks, seemingly dangling above the Earth.

“Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate it on Earth! #HappyHanukkah,” she wrote.

Meir, who arrived on the house station in late September, is scheduled to spend greater than six months on board.

She took half within the historic, first all-woman spacewalk in October, with fellow astronaut Christina Koch.

The NASA Historical past Workplace additionally bought into the Hanukkah spirit, posting a GIF of Astronaut Jeff Hoffman spinning a dreidel within the air throughout his fourth journey to house in 1993.