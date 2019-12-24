December 23, 2019 | 10:17pm
Astronaut Jessica Meir, proper, reveals off her Hanukkah socks in a window of the Worldwide Area Station.
Twitter; NASA
She took Hanukkah celebrations to new heights.
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir marked the primary evening of the eight-day vacation Sunday by tweeting a picture of her festive socks from the Worldwide Area Station.
The picture — taken in an observatory module — reveals Meir’s menorah and Star of David-printed socks, seemingly dangling above the Earth.
“Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate it on Earth! #HappyHanukkah,” she wrote.
Meir, who arrived on the house station in late September, is scheduled to spend greater than six months on board.
She took half within the historic, first all-woman spacewalk in October, with fellow astronaut Christina Koch.
The NASA Historical past Workplace additionally bought into the Hanukkah spirit, posting a GIF of Astronaut Jeff Hoffman spinning a dreidel within the air throughout his fourth journey to house in 1993.
