NASA releases stunning image of Morocco’s ‘Anti-Atlas Mountains’

A surprising picture of the Moroccan Anti-Atlas mountains taken in infrared mild has been launched by NASA.

The makes use of the particular type of mild — which is invisible to the bare eye — to dramatically spotlight the totally different layers of rock and sediment.

It was taken greater than 440miles (708km) above Earth’s floor by way of an orbiting satellite tv for pc which revealed the tie-dye look of the seabed.

Hundreds of thousands of years of geological processes are trapped within the Anti-Atlas Mountains and NASA launched the picture as its latest ‘picture of the day’.

WHAT IS INFRARED? Infrared radiation (IR), or infrared mild, is a kind of power that is invisible to human eyes. However it may possibly typically be detected as warmth. Specialist cameras also can detect infrared and switch it in to photographs people can course of. I has a barely decrease frequency than seen mild, that means it has an extended wavelength. IR frequencies vary from about three gigahertz (GHz) as much as about 400 terahertz (THz). Wavelengths are estimated to vary between 1,000 micrometers (µm) and 760 nanometers (2.9921 inches).

‘The Anti-Atlas Mountains of Morocco shaped on account of the collision of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates about 80 million years in the past,’ NASA stated in a press release.

‘This collision destroyed the Tethys Ocean.’

Terra bought its identify from the Greek phrase for ‘Earth’ and when it launched in 1999 was the primary satellite tv for pc to type the Earth Observing System (EOS).

It was constructed to be operational for simply six years, however has now handed 20 years in use and nonetheless collects important knowledge for numerous area companies, together with NASA.

It has 5 on-board devices that monitor numerous issues on Earth, together with an infrared sensor.

NASA stated in a press release that the layers have been manufactured from limestone, sandstone, claystone and gypsum and shaped the ocean mattress.

The distinctive method during which these layers folded on prime of each other created the Anti-Atlas Mountains.

NASA stated: ‘On this picture of southwest Morocco, seen, close to infrared and brief wavelength infrared bands are mixed to dramatically spotlight the totally different rock sorts, and illustrate the advanced folding.’