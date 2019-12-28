Pasadena, United States:

NASA’s Mars 2020 rover will head off for the Crimson Planet subsequent yr. However like Voyager, Galileo and Cassini earlier than it, the mission’s epic journey started in a “clean room” in California.

Certainly one of two ultra-sterile labs used for spacecraft meeting on the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, the eggshell-white room was briefly and exceptionally opened to journalists Friday.

“We need to keep the hardware as pristine and as safe as possible until we get to Mars,” stated David Gruel, operations supervisor for Mars 2020.

The Mars rover will acquire samples on the planet within the seek for traces of microbial life doubtlessly relationship again billions of years.

Journalists needed to undergo a prolonged sterilization course of earlier than getting into the room “so we actually are bringing samples back from Mars, and not bringing back hair from my body or some skin from somebody else’s body,” defined Gruel.

Automated shoe brushes and sticky mats take away particles from sneakers earlier than visitors even attain the locker room.

To forestall contamination, guests should then don a “bunny suit” — sleeves sealed with adhesive tape — together with face masks, latex gloves and even beard protectors for the extra hirsute.

Lastly, they move beneath a pulsating “air shower” that blasts away the final undesirable particles.

The rover itself is commonly scrubbed with isopropyl alcohol and a microfiber mop, and the lab’s air is filtered 70 occasions per hour.

Journalists invited by NASA additionally needed to take away foam covers from their microphones — a breeding floor for germs. Specifically permitted paper and pens had been supplied, rather than conventional writing implements which may shed mud and different particles.

Friends are additionally instructed to chorus from sporting any make-up or fragrance.

Technicians engaged on essential sampling tools are sometimes topic to much more stringent protocols.

“They can’t take a shower, bathe the day they work on the hardware,” Gruel instructed AFP. “They can’t put any hair products into their hair to style it, they can only wear one or two types of deodorant.”

It’s all a far cry from the early days of house exploration.

Engineers would continuously mild up cigarettes whereas constructing the Ranger rockets that paved the best way for the Apollo moon missions.

Pricey errors have led to extra warning. A bid to sterilize the Ranger three mission in 1962 by accident fried the rocket’s electronics, inflicting it to overlook the Moon by greater than 20,000 miles.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)