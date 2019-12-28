Nashik Temple Bars Devotees’ Entry Into Core Area To “Maintain Sanctity”

Beginning subsequent month, devotees visiting the well-known hilltop temple of Saptashrungi goddess in Nashik district of Maharashtra is not going to be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum, besides throughout puja and aarti, its belief has mentioned.

Shree Saptashrung Nivasini Devi Belief, which manages the favored pilgrimage website, took this choice “to maintain the sanctity” of the temple.

Numerous devotees go to the temple, which is popularly often known as one of many “three and half Shakti Peethas”of Maharashtra, all year long. “In order to maintain the sanctity of the temple, the trust took a unanimous decision of not allowing devotees into the sanctum sanctorum,” chairman of the belief Ganesh Deshmukh mentioned on Friday.

“The decision will come into effect from January 1.Devotees can enter the sanctum sanctorum only during the pujaand aarti, but even for that they will have to adhere to strict dress code,” he added.

To realize entry throughout the puja and aarti, males should put on ‘sovala’ (a silk material), whereas ladies should put on a saree and likewise wrap a scarf round. They should register their names and pay a price, Deshmukh mentioned.

Even VIPs should observe the identical guidelines, he added. In the meantime, a cell app for reserving on-line darshan andstay at ‘Bhakta Niwas’ shall be launched by March subsequent 12 months, he mentioned.