Nashville singer David Olney dies on stage after apologising to crowd and closing his eyes

Nashville singer-songwriter David Olney has died whereas acting on stage after he apologised to the gang and closed his eyes.

The 71-year-old Nashville artist suffered an obvious coronary heart assault throughout a efficiency final evening (January 18) on the 30A Songwriters Competition in Santa Rosa Seaside, Florida. A physician within the viewers assisted in an effort to revive him, however Olney didn’t reply.

Amy Rigby, an artist who was performing alongside Olney, shared the information on Fb.

“David Olney, a beautiful man, a legend, a songwriting poet died last night,” her submit started. “Olney was in the course of his third tune when he stopped, apologized and shut his eyes.

“He was very still, sitting upright with his guitar on, wearing the coolest hat and a beautiful rust suede jacket we laughed about because it was raining like hell outside the boathouse where we were playing – I just want the picture to be as graceful and dignified as it was, because it at first looked like he was just taking a moment.”

She added: “It’s hard to post about this because I can’t really believe he’s gone. I am so sorry for his wife and family and friends and all the people who loved him and his music. Even those who never heard of him.”

Earlier within the day, Olney was recorded singing at a 30-minute Acoustic Interlude session with native radio station WUWF 88.1. you’ll be able to watch it beneath.

Olney, a Rhode Island native, helped broaden the horizons of American roots music all through his five-decade profession, for which he spent most of in Nashville since arriving there in 1973.

His discography consists of greater than 20 solo albums with 2018’s ‘This Side or the Other’ his most up-to-date. He additionally obtained excessive reward for his tune ‘Deeper Well’, which was recorded by Emmylou Harris on her Grammy-winning 1994 album ‘Wrecking Ball’.

Olney’s official web site referred to him as: “A key member of Nashville’s music community since his move to Music City in 1973.”