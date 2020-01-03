Natasa Stankovic happily welcomed in family by Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya

Hardik Pandya, Natasha StankovicInstagram

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and mannequin turned actress Natasa Stankovic shocked every person as they introduced their engagement on the first January 2020. Followers and shut associates to the couple started pouring their needs ever since their engagement information broke.

And so it does not come as a shock to us that Natasa has been fortunately welcomed to the Pandya clan. Sure, Hardik Pandya’s brother Krunal Pandya shared an image on twitter with an cute submit whereby he wrote, “Massive, huge, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa ❤ Natasa, we’re so completely happy to have you ever be a part of our loopy fam ❤ Welcome to the insanity!! Love each of you guys.

Hardik Pandya revealed marriage plans with Natasa on Koffee with Karan

respective social media accounts. The couple had been courting for fairly lengthy till they lastly exchanged rings in Dubai the place they’d gone to have a good time Christmas. Speaking about their marriage, the couple may quickly tie the knot because the cricketer had already revealed his marriage plans with Natasa on Bollywood’s well-known chat present Koffee With Karan.