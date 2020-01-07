Natasa Stankovic Shares Loved-Up Selfie With Hardik Pandya On Instagram

Natasa Stankovic shared an lovable selfie with fiance Hardik Pandya on her Instagram story on Tuesday. The Serbian actress took a candid click on of Hardik, who’s trying away from the digicam, and shared it on her story, tagging Ed Sheeran’s fashionable music “Photograph”. The couple have been making headlines ever for the reason that India all-rounder introduced his engagement to Natasa final week by way of an Instagram publish, that caught many unexpectedly, with the caption “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan”.

A number of of his India and Mumbai Indians teammates had congratulated him after he made his engagement public, with captain Virat Kohli main the needs. “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless,” he had written on his Instagram publish.

However Kohli was not the one one who was taken unawares by Hardik’s announcement.

“Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged,” Hardik Pandya’s father was quoted as saying by the Bombay Occasions.

Hardik is recovering from a again harm and has missed out on the Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) and One-Day Worldwide (ODI) collection in opposition to Bangladesh and the West Indies.

He can even miss out on India’s upcoming dwelling collection in opposition to Sri Lanka and Australia however the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named him in India A’s squad for the New Zealand tour.

Hardik’s final worldwide look got here in a T20I match in opposition to South Africa in September 2019.