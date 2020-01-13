Natasa Stankovic shares sunny and sultry throwback picture from holiday with fiance…

Residence / TV / Natasa Stankovic shares sunny and sultry throwback image from vacation with fiance Hardik Pandya

Serbian actor and former Nach Baliye contestant Natasa Stankovic has shared a throwback image along with her fiance and cricketer Hardik Pandya. The photograph is from the couple’s latest seaside trip and reveals them posing of their swimsuits whereas basking within the vibrant solar.

Natasa is seen in a black swimsuit whereas Hardik is seen in a pair of cheetah print swimming shorts and a black cap. Each of them are trying on the sea within the image whereas holding one another by their waists. “#throwback @hardikpandya93,” Natasa captioned the publish.

Hardik and Natasa introduced their engagement earlier this 12 months by way of social media posts. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged,” Hardik wrote in an Instagram publish by which the couple was seen celebrating their engagement.

The cricketer not too long ago was noticed eating along with her household in Mumbai on the eve of Orthodox Christmas that’s yearly celebrated on or close to January 7. They have been clicked by the paparazzi earlier than they entered a restaurant.

In a latest interview, Hardik’s father stated the household had no clue of Hardik’s engagement plans. “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged,” Hardik’s father was quoted as saying by Bombay Instances.

India skipper Virat Kohli, who tied the knot with actor Anushka Sharma in 2017, took to social media to want the all-rounder. “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless.”

