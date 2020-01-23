Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas cycles’ owner, found hanging in Delhi residence

Excessive alert in J&Okay forward of Republic Day













Natasha Kapur, the spouse of the joint vice-president of Atlas Cycles, the main bicycle firm allegedly dedicated suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her Aurangzeb Lane residence in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Left a suicide be aware

In line with the police Natasha, 57, left a suicide be aware asking her relations to deal with themselves. Her daughter and son have been current in the home when she allegedly killed herself, they stated, including that Kapur’s husband, Sanjay, was not at house.

Police stated Kapur’s son Siddhant informed them that on Tuesday he referred to as his mom on her cell phone a few occasions asking her to hitch him for lunch on the eating desk, however she didn’t reply. So, he went to examine on her and located that the door of her room was closed however not locked from inside.

“When he went and knocked on the door of his mom’s room, he obtained no reply. Because the door was not latched from inside, he entered the room and located his mom hanging from a ceiling fan with a dupatta (lengthy scarf).

“He, with the help of servants, untied the dupatta from her neck and tried CPR after shifting the body to the bed,” an official stated. Siddhant was the primary to identify her physique and instantly alerted different relations about the identical.

‘Hospital declared Natasha ‘introduced lifeless’

“Kapur was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead’. An inquest has been initiated to find out the reason behind the suicide,” stated Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi). Crime and forensic workforce additionally visited the residence to gather proof and confirm the handwriting and content material of the suicide be aware, the official stated.

The physique was handed over to the household after autopsy on Wednesday and the final rites have been carried out on the Lodhi Highway crematorium. The household is but to come back to phrases with the sudden demise and didn’t want to communicate to the media, a household acquaintance stated, including that the daughter-son duo is inconsolable since Tuesday.