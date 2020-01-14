Nathan MacKinnon, Mikaela Shiffrin to be honored by Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

Avalanche middle Nathan MacKinnon and skier Mikaela Shiffrin headline the checklist of athletes who can be honored on the 56th annual Colorado Sports activities Corridor of Fame induction and awards banquet.

MacKinnon was named the 2019 male athlete of the yr and Shiffrin earned the feminine athlete of the yr honor.

CSU-Pueblo runner Thomas Staines and DU gymnast Lynnzee Brown will obtain the collegiate honors. Former Ponderosa Excessive wrestler Cohlton Schultz and former Valor Christian monitor and subject star Anna Corridor earned the highschool awards. Greg Mark can be introduced with the 2019 athlete with disabilities award.

They are going to be honored alongside the 2019 Corridor of Fame class inductees, which embody Lindsey Vonn, Bob Gebhard, Alonza Babers, George Gwozdecky, Terry Miller and Erin Popovich.

The banquet will happen April 23 on the Hilton Denver Metropolis Middle. Tickets for the occasion are $200 and may be bought at coloradosports.org or by calling 720-258-3535.