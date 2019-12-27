National Police Academy gets new director; IPS officer Atul Karwal takes charge

IPS Atul Karwal takes cost as director of SVPNPA. Twitter:@SVPNPA

IPS officer Atul Karwal took cost because the new director of Sardar Vallabai Patel Nationwide Police Academy (SVPNPA) on Friday, December 27. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions relieved 1986 batch IPS Abhay and appointed IPS Karwal as the brand new director on December 18. The Ministry of Residence Affairs ordered the Gujarat cadre 1988-batch officer to take cost until December 5, 2021.

Official appointment letter of IPS Atul Karwal. Twitter

Throughout his speech on the police academy, IPS Karwal additionally paid homage to martyrs of Indian Police Service who laid down their lives within the service of the nation. As 1986 batch IPS Abhay relinquished the cost, he was transferred to Odisha as the brand new Director Basic of Police and Head of Police.

IPS Atul Karwal taking cost because the director of SVPNPA. Twitter:@SVPNPA

Few details about Atul Karwal IPS Officer

IPS Karwal held the place of the Further Director Basic of Central Reserve Police Pressure (CRPF).

First bureaucrat in India to scale Mount Everest in Might 2008.

Holds first-degree black belt in Wing-Tsun Kung Fu.

Educated in martial arts from Donald Melville, in 1993.

Was posted as SP of Valsad, Gujarat.

About SVPNPA

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nationwide Police Academy, Hyderabad. File photograph

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nationwide Police Academy, the nation’s premier police coaching establishment that trains Indian Police Service officers earlier than they’re despatched to their respective state cadres to hold out their duties. SVPNPA is positioned in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The academy focuses on main a community of Police Coaching Establishments within the nation and contributing to their capability Constructing, growing coaching literature, moreover being a centre for analysis on policing and inner safety points.