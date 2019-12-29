December 29, 2019 | 1:44pm

President Trump’s high nationwide safety adviser on Sunday warned North Korea in opposition to performing long-range missile assessments as a “Christmas gift” — saying the US would reply with many “tools in its tool kit” if the rogue nation follows by way of.

Robert O’Brien stated the US would would “demonstrate” its “disappointment” if North Korean President Kim Jong Un determined to recommence long-range missile and nuclear assessments after North Korea warned it could give the US a “Christmas gift.”

“If Kim Jong Un takes that approach, we will be extraordinarily disappointed, and we will demonstrate that disappointment,” O’Brien stated on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday.

“I don’t want to speculate about what will happen but we have a lot of tools in our tool kit,” he stated.

President Trump beforehand made mild of the menace — which is but to eventuate — joking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that the present might be a “beautiful vase.”

“Maybe it’s a nice present. Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase, as opposed to a missile test, right?” he informed reporters.

North Korea suspended long-range missile assessments and nuclear bomb assessments in 2017.

However nuclear talks between the US and North Korea have stalled, with Pyongyang earlier this month declaring denuclearization was off the desk.