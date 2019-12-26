National Selector Removed From Dressing Room For Unauthorised Entry

Nationwide selector Devang Gandhi on Thursday suffered embarrassment when he was requested to go away the Bengal Ranji staff dressing room for breach of protocol, a cost rejected by him. The incident occurred when the second day’s play was held up as a result of unhealthy gentle and Gandhi entered the dressing room, in search of staff physio. BCCI anti-corruption official Soumen Karmakar requested Gandhi to go away the dressing room after former captain Manoj Tiwary cited anti-corruption protocol, which specifies that solely gamers and staff support-staff will be current within the dressing room.

“We have to follow what is contained in the anti-corruption protocol. A national selector cannot get in the dressing room without authorisation. Only the players and officials who have their mug-shots at the entrance can get access in the dressing room,” Tiwary stated.

Gandhi although stated he did take permission from the anti-corruption officer earlier than getting into the dressing room.

“I had absolutely followed each and every protocol. I was invited by Bengal coach Arun Lal to the dressing room. He was my first captain. I had a back issue, so I took permission and asked the Bengal physio to come to the medical room. But Manoj seemed to have issues with it,” Gandhi informed PTI.

The East zone selector stated Tiwary, who has performed below him in a few Ranji seasons, did one thing which was uncalled for.

“It’s not me but the entire Bengal cricket fraternity is feeling bad about it. I have nothing against Manoj. It is not a great example set (by Tiwary) for youngsters,” he added.

In line with sources, the matter can be reported to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Play was held up twice as a result of unhealthy gentle within the first session with a partial photo voltaic eclipse as Bengal”s first innings folded for 289.