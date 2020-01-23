National Television Awards 2020: all the categories and nominations

The countdown to the Nationwide Tv Awards is nicely and really on – with this yr’s winners set to be introduced at a glittering ceremony on the 02 London on Tuesday 28th January.

David Walliams will current the present, with in style collection like Fleabag, Line of Responsibility and Strictly Come Dancing all amongst these hoping for glory.

In the meantime Ant & Dec shall be seeking to make it an unbelievable 19 consecutive victories within the TV presenter category- the pair having received the award yearly since 2001.

You’ll find the total checklist of classes and nominations under…

New Drama

Cleansing Up

Gentleman Jack

A Confession

Chernobyl

The Seize

Expertise Present

Dancing On Ice

The Voice UK

Strictly Come Dancing

Britain’s Bought Expertise

Drama

Killing Eve

Casualty

Name The Midwife

Peaky Blinders

Line Of Responsibility

TV Presenter

Holly Willoughby

Bradley Walsh

Ant & Dec

Graham Norton

Phillip Schofield

Factual

Ambulance

Gordon, Gino & Fred: Highway Journey

Jesy Nelson: ‘Odd One Out’

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Canine

Drama Efficiency

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Suranne Jones – Gents Jack

Michael Stevenson – Casualty

Idris Elba – Luther

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders

The Bruce Forsyth Leisure Award

The Chase

The Graham Norton Present

I’m A Celeb…Get Me Out Of Right here

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Problem Present

The Circle

Love Island

The Nice British Bake Off

The Apprentice

MaterChef

Serial Drama

EastEnders

Coronation Road

Hollyoaks

Emmerdale

Serial Drama Efficiency

Katie McGlynn – Coronation Road

Danny Dyer – EastEnders

Danny Miller – Emmerdale

Gregory Finnegan – Hollyoaks

Comedy

Derry Ladies

Fleabag

After Life

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Intercourse Schooling

Newcomer

Peter Ash – Coronation Road

Imran Adams – Hollyoaks

Jurell Carter – Emmerdale

Max Bowden – EastEnders

Reside Journal Present

This Morning

Free Lady

Good Morning Britain

Sunday Brunch

TV Choose

Simon Cowell – Britain’s Bought Expertise, The X Issue

David Walliams – Britain’s Bought Expertise

will.i.am – The Voice UK, The Voice Youngsters

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Sir Tom Jones – The Voice UK

You’ll be able to vote free on-line at nationwidetvawards.com or by cellphone on 0905 647 2020. Votes should be in by 12 pm on Tuesday 28th January