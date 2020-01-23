National Television Awards 2020: all the categories and nominations

The countdown to the Nationwide Tv Awards is nicely and really on – with this yr’s winners set to be introduced at a glittering ceremony on the 02 London on Tuesday 28th January.
David Walliams will current the present, with in style collection like Fleabag, Line of Responsibility and Strictly Come Dancing all amongst these hoping for glory.
In the meantime Ant & Dec shall be seeking to make it an unbelievable 19 consecutive victories within the TV presenter category- the pair having received the award yearly since 2001.
You’ll find the total checklist of classes and nominations under…
New Drama
Cleansing Up
Gentleman Jack
A Confession
Chernobyl
The Seize
Expertise Present
Dancing On Ice
The Voice UK
Strictly Come Dancing
Britain’s Bought Expertise
Drama
Killing Eve
Casualty
Name The Midwife
Peaky Blinders
Line Of Responsibility
TV Presenter
Holly Willoughby
Bradley Walsh
Ant & Dec
Graham Norton
Phillip Schofield
Factual
Ambulance
Gordon, Gino & Fred: Highway Journey
Jesy Nelson: ‘Odd One Out’
Gogglebox
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Canine
Drama Efficiency
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Suranne Jones – Gents Jack
Michael Stevenson – Casualty
Idris Elba – Luther
Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders
The Bruce Forsyth Leisure Award
The Chase
The Graham Norton Present
I’m A Celeb…Get Me Out Of Right here
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Problem Present
The Circle
Love Island
The Nice British Bake Off
The Apprentice
MaterChef
Serial Drama
EastEnders
Coronation Road
Hollyoaks
Emmerdale
Serial Drama Efficiency
Katie McGlynn – Coronation Road
Danny Dyer – EastEnders
Danny Miller – Emmerdale
Gregory Finnegan – Hollyoaks
Comedy
Derry Ladies
Fleabag
After Life
Mrs Brown’s Boys
Intercourse Schooling
Newcomer
Peter Ash – Coronation Road
Imran Adams – Hollyoaks
Jurell Carter – Emmerdale
Max Bowden – EastEnders
Reside Journal Present
This Morning
Free Lady
Good Morning Britain
Sunday Brunch
TV Choose
Simon Cowell – Britain’s Bought Expertise, The X Issue
David Walliams – Britain’s Bought Expertise
will.i.am – The Voice UK, The Voice Youngsters
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Sir Tom Jones – The Voice UK
You’ll be able to vote free on-line at nationwidetvawards.com or by cellphone on 0905 647 2020. Votes should be in by 12 pm on Tuesday 28th January
Add Comment