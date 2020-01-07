National Television Awards: Fleabag, Line of Duty and Strictly Come Dancing all make shortlist

Fleabag, Line of Obligation and Strictly Come Dancing are amongst the reveals up for glory on the 25th Anniversary Nationwide Tv Awards.

The shortlist, which was introduced at the moment, additionally contains Ant & Dec – who will probably be trying to make it 19 consecutive victories within the TV presenter class.

As of at the moment, the ultimate spherical of voting is open, forward of the ceremony at The O2 London, which will probably be hosted for the primary time by David Walliams.

Ant & Dec’s competitors of their bid to comply with up their jungle reunion with a landmark 19th triumph comes within the form of Graham Norton, Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

A number of TV heavyweights are up for the drama class, which is comprised of Line of Obligation, Peaky Blinders, Name the Midwife, Killing Eve and Casualty.

In the meantime within the new drama class, Golden Globe successful Chernobyl is up in opposition to A Confession, Cleansing Up, Gentleman Jack and The Seize.

Some of the tightly fought classes is bound to be finest comedy, which will probably be contested by After Life, Fleabag, Derry Ladies, Intercourse Training and Mrs Brown’s Boys.

The eclectic factual class contains Little Combine star Jesy Nelson’s look into the affect of cyber-bullying into psychological well being, Odd One Out. It is going to be up in opposition to Ambulance, the ever well-liked Gogglebox, Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Canines and Gordon, Gino and Fred: Highway Journey.

As for the efficiency awards, within the drama class large identify stars Cilian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Idris Elba (Luther) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) will face competitors within the form of Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) and Michael Stevenson (Casualty).

In the meantime the perfect serial drama efficiency will see Katie McGlynn(Coronation Road), Danny Dyer (EastEnders), Gregory Finnegan (Hollyoaks) and Danny Miller (Emmerdale) combat it out.

The expertise present trophy will go to one among Dancing on Ice, Britain’s Received Expertise, The Voice UK or Strictly Come Dancing, whereas the perfect TV Choose will probably be contested by Simon Cowell, Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, RuPaul and reigning champion and host for the night David Walliams.

You possibly can vote free on-line at nationwidetvawards.com or by telephone on 0905 647 2020. Votes have to be in by 12 pm on Tuesday 28th January.