The BJP has launched a statewide marketing campaign in favour of the amended Citizenship Act.

Kolkata:

Regardless of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP prime brass categorically saying that nationwide NRC has not been mentioned by the centre, the West Bengal BJP in its booklet claimed that after implementation of the Citizenship (Modification) Act or CAA, the register of residents will likely be within the pipeline.

The 23-page booklet in English, Hindi and Bengali, revealed as a part of BJP’s statewide marketing campaign in favour of the amended Citizenship Act, states that the Centre is aspiring to implement the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) throughout the nation.

The CAA has been simplified in a query and reply format to allay individuals”s fears on the legislation, social gathering sources stated. A query within the booklet learn, “Will there be NRC after this? How much is it needed? And if there is NRC, will Hindus have to go to detention centres like in Assam?”

The reply to the query stated, “Yes, there will be NRC after this. At least, that is the intention of the central government.”

The booklet claimed Hindus have been despatched to detention centres not as a result of NRC however due to Foreigners Act.

“The NRC is Assam took place as per orders of the Supreme court and the Foreigners Act was passed by the Congress government. The BJP government is Assam did not bring the NRC. Rather, it has decided to move court against the NRC,” the booklet stated.

It stated the Hindus lodged in detention centres in Assam can be launched after the CAA is applied. “It is heard that there are around two crore infiltrators in Assam and West Bengal. It is needed to enlist these infiltrators as D-voters. This only speaks volumes about the problem of infiltration in the country. That is why countrywide NRC is needed,” the booklet stated.

Reacting to BJP’s claims on NRC within the booklet, the Trinamool Congress management stated, “truth has come out”.

“The cat is now out of the bag. The reality of BJP has come out. Now we have been saying that the Prime Minister and the union ministers have been making an attempt to confuse the individuals by making contradictory statements on NRC.

“The individuals of this state and the nation will give them a befitting reply,” TMC secretary normal Partha Chatterjee stated.