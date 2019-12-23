'Nationwide NRC Will Be Implemented But...': Shivraj Chouhan

PM Modi has come as God for migrants whose lives weren’t protected, Shivraj Chouhan stated (File)

Jaipur:

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to allay apprehensions on the Nationwide Register of Residents, a senior BJP chief on Monday stated a nationwide NRC can be applied however solely after “detailed discussions”.

At a press convention in Jaipur, BJP nationwide vp Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that the Congress was making an attempt to create confusion amongst individuals over the Citizenship (Modification) Act and NRC.

“Discussions about the NRC are going on and suggestions have been sought but confusion is being created. The NRC will also be implemented but after detailed discussions,” he stated.

On Sunday, PM Modi had stated at a rally in Delhi, “Since my government first came to power in 2014, I want to tell 130 crore countrymen, there has never been a discussion on this NRC.”

The Prime Minister had stated that the train was finished solely in Assam on account of a Supreme Court docket order.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on the passage of CAA in parliament, the previous Madhya Pradesh chief minister in contrast PM Modi to “God” for the persecuted migrants from Pakistan.

He stated, “Modi has come as God for migrants whose lives were not safe, who lived in an environment of instability and who used to say that they will die but will not return to Pakistan. They have got a new lease of life.”