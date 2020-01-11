Naturists slam leisure centre for banning them after children’s play area was built in view of pool

By James Gant For Mailonline

Nudists have branded a leisure centre ‘quaint’ after it banned them from swimming bare on account of a brand new youngsters’s play space.

As much as 35 nude bathers at Alton sports activities centre in Hampshire will not be allowed to strip off within the £20million facility because of the youngsters.

A be aware was left by the centre’s basic supervisor forward of final month’s two-hour Sunday night swim.

It mentioned the brand new constructing had been constructed to point out off all areas of the centre, permitting full view into the pool from the cafe and mushy play areas.

It added, based on the Instances: ‘Sadly the brand new Alton Sports activities Centre will not be capable to cater for naturist swimming classes.’



However one naturist referred to as Julian, who has gone to the East Hampshire district council-run occasions for 3 years, was furious with the transfer.

He mentioned: ‘Whereas the brand new centre has been constructed for the previous two years we have requested what’s going to occur to us and never obtained a solution — so they have been fortunately taking our cash then kicked us out with no warning.

‘It truly is an quaint perspective — being bare is just not a giant deal and swimming within the nude could be very pleasurable.’

Julian, who didn’t give his second identify, was joined in his grievance by former mayor of Alton Dean-Paul Phillips who didn’t see an issue with the classes.

However David Love, space contract supervisor for Everybody Energetic, which runs the centre, mentioned all avenues had bee explored to accommodate the nudists, nevertheless it was not possible.

An East Hampshire district council spokesman mentioned: ‘While we have not consulted with the naturist group immediately, they got the chance to share their views in the course of the planning course of.’

The brand new sports activities centre is predicted to open right now, with former Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson and swimming sensation Rebecca Adlington set to attend.