“Naughty boy:” Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

LONDON — Terry Jones, a founding member of the anarchic Monty Python troupe who was hailed by a colleague as “the complete Renaissance comedian,” has died after a battle with dementia.

Jones’s household stated the 77-year-old died Tuesday night at his dwelling in London. In a press release, his household stated he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

Jones’s spouse, Anna Soderstrom, and kids Invoice, Sally and Siri, stated “we have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath,” they stated.

Born in Wales in 1942, Jones attended Oxford College, the place he started writing and performing with fellow pupil Michael Palin.

After leaving college, he wrote for seminal 1960s comedy sequence together with “The Frost Report” and “Do Not Adjust Your Set.” On the finish of the last decade he, Palin, Eric Idle, John Cleese, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam shaped Monty Python’s Flying Circus, whose surreal, irreverent humor helped revolutionize British comedy.

Jones wrote and carried out for the troupe’s early-70s TV sequence and movies together with “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” in 1975 and “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” in 1979.

Enjoying the mom of Brian, a hapless younger man who’s mistaken for Jesus, he delivered one of many Pythons’ most well-known strains: “He’s not the Messiah. He’s a very naughty boy!”

A s properly as performing, Jones co-directed “Holy Grail” with Gilliam, and directed “Life of Brian” and the 1983 Python movie “The Meaning of Life.”

After the troupe largely disbanded within the 1980s, Jones wrote books on medieval and historic historical past, offered documentaries, directed movies, wrote poetry and wrote the script for the Jim Henson-directed fantasy movie “Labyrinth.”

In 2016 he was recognized with frontotemporal dementia, w hich regularly robbed him of the power to jot down and converse.

“(He) was one of my closest, most valued friends. He was kind, generous, supportive and passionate about living life to the full,” Palin stated in a press release.

“He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation. He was the complete Renaissance comedian — writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children’s author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have,” Palin stated.

Jones is survived by his spouse, his ex-wife Alison Telfer, and three youngsters.