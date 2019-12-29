“Nautanki”: UP Minister On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Alleged Manhandling

Keshav Prasad Maurya mentioned Priyanka Gandhi’s “theatrics” will end “what’s left” of Congress

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hit out at Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a day after the alleged police motion on her, and mentioned “nautanki” (theatrics) won’t fetch her celebration votes. The Congress chief alleged on Saturday that she had been manhandled and “grabbed by the throat” by policewomen as they tried to cease her from visiting the house of a retired police officer who was arrested after protesting in opposition to the brand new citizenship legislation.

Tweeting in Hindi, Mr Maurya attacked the Congress celebration by saying Ms Gandhi’s “theatrics” will end “what’s left of the party.”

Calling the Congress a “danga karao celebration” (rioting celebration), the Deputy Chief Minister alleged the celebration can’t tolerate the peaceable environment and improvement in UP.

The BJP chief additionally known as the Yogi Adityanath-led state a “symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity”, including that Congress and the Samajwadi Occasion had been scared seeing their political futures at nighttime.

Including that Congress leaders are simply fascinated with getting photographed, Mr Maurya mentioned the celebration has change into a “villain in the eyes of the public” by deceptive the nation on the Citizenship (Modification) Act.

A high-voltage drama unfolded in Lucknow on Saturday night after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went to go to 76-year-old SR Darapuri. The police had initially stopped her automobile; she then hitched a journey on a scooter and when stopped once more, walked to her vacation spot.

Movies present Priyanka Gandhi being stopped by policewomen as she was strolling, surrounded by supporters and safety. A quick scuffle adopted, Ms Gandhi then walked off.

“They grabbed me by the neck and manhandled me. They then surrounded me while I was going on a party worker’s two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there,” information company ANI quoted Priyanka Gandhi as saying.

She advised information company PTI that one other girl officer even pushed her to the bottom in course of the scuffle. Archana Singh, the policewoman in query, denied any manhandling, the UP police mentioned.

Mr Darapuri, a most cancers affected person, was taken into custody from his Lucknow residence on expenses of rioting earlier this week. Uttar Pradesh cops confirmed on Thursday that as many as 1,113 individuals have been arrested from locations throughout the state in reference to the agitation.

Twenty one individuals have died in Uttar Pradesh alone throughout protests in opposition to the Citizenship legislation which for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it can assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.