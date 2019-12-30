Naval Personnel Can’t Use Facebook, No Smartphones At Dockyards: Report

The navy has banned smartphones at naval bases, dockyards and on-board warships. (Representational)

New Delhi:

After seven navy personnel had been allegedly caught leaking delicate info to Pakistani intelligence companies after being honey-trapped, the Indian Navy has banned using Fb by its officers.

It has additionally banned smartphones at naval bases, dockyards and on-board warships.

The “stringent” step was taken by the navy quickly after seven naval personnel had been caught leaking delicate info to enemy intelligence companies over social media, navy officers mentioned.

In an inner order, the navy mentioned the ban on messaging apps, networking and running a blog, content material sharing, internet hosting, e-commerce websites is beneath promulgation.

Earlier this month, the Andhra Pradesh Police had busted a spy racket run on social media by Pakistani Intelligence operatives through which seven officers had been arrested from Vishakhapatnam, Karwar and Mumbai.

Navy officers mentioned restrictions had been imposed earlier too on its personnel over using social media and different networking websites.