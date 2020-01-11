Naval Tejas Prototype Is First Home-Made Jet To Land On Aircraft Carrier

A bigger deck-based jet based mostly on Tejas is being evaluated by HAL (File)

New Delhi:

A prototype of the naval model of the Mild Fight Plane (LCA) Tejas grew to become the primary Indian-made fighter jet to land on the deck of an plane provider, sources have mentioned. The prototype efficiently landed on the deck of India’s solely operational plane provider INS Vikramaditya, marking an enormous step-up within the general LCA programme.

The Naval Tejas used its tail hook to efficiently snag the arrester wire, which acts as brakes to decelerate and convey the fighter jet to a halt, on the deck of the plane provider. An “arrested landing” on the deck of an plane provider is a feat achieved by solely a handful of fighter jets developed within the US, Russia, the UK, France and, extra not too long ago, China.

Sources mentioned the prototype can be prone to take off as we speak from the “ski jump” – a portion of the runway angled upwards – on the plane provider’s deck.

The Naval Tejas prototype will not be anticipated to enter manufacturing since it’s a expertise demonstrator.

A bigger deck-based fighter jet based mostly on the Tejas is being evaluated by the Hindustan Aeronautics Restricted (HAL).

In September final yr, the naval variant of the do-it-yourself Tejas grew to become the primary plane in India to efficiently carry out an “arrested landing”. In about two seconds, the Tejas-N decelerated from 244 kmph to standstill by snagging the wire on the take a look at runway with the hook connected to the jet’s fuselage.

It took simply 87 metres for the jet to come back to full halt through the take a look at on the Goa’s Shore-Based mostly Check Facility. This was what the Tejas-N wanted to duplicate out at sea when it landed on the deck of INS Vikramaditya.

One of many main technical issues that might influence the event of the LCA-N was that the arrestor gear on INS Vikramaditya has key design variations from the gear put in on the take a look at facility in Goa.