Navdeep Saini Says Bowling Fast Comes Naturally To Him

India pacer Navdeep Saini was declared man of the sequence after India sealed a 2-Zero sequence win towards Sri Lanka with a complete 78-run victory within the third T20I in Pune on Friday. Saini picked up 5 wickets in two matches that have been performed within the sequence after the primary recreation was washed out and turned heads together with his categorical tempo. Saini is seen as a greater pink ball bowler within the home circuit, however the seamer stated that he’s now discovering it simpler to bowl with the white ball.

“When I used to play with the red ball earlier, I used to find bowling with the white ball difficult,” stated Saini within the post-match presentation ceremony.

“But now after practicing, I have been finding it easier and am improving. My seniors have been helping me as well, telling me how to bowl in different situations,” he stated.

On Friday, Saini took three wickets for 28 runs, together with the match-winning last wicket.

Saini stated that he takes care of his health whereas bowling fast comes naturally to him.

“Bowling fast comes naturally to me. I look after my gym and diet and playing for India is a big deal. I have been playing with the red ball only for the last four-five years, before that I was playing with the tennis ball only,” he stated.