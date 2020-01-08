Navdeep Saini Says It’s “Important To Use Variations” In T20 Cricket

Navdeep Saini, who starred with the ball in India’s facile seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka within the second Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) in Indore on Tuesday, mentioned that he’s gaining in confidence with each the white and pink ball amid rising requires his inclusion within the Take a look at squad. Saini bowled with searing tempo on Tuesday and troubled the Sri Lankan batsmen to return very good figures of two/18 in 4 overs as India restricted Sri Lanka to 142/9 after selecting to subject first.

The batters then did the job with ease as India received with 15 balls to spare, scoring 144/three in 17.three overs.

“I am gaining confidence with both white ball and red ball,” Saini (27) mentioned on the publish match presentation ceremony after being adjudged Man of the Match.

“When I made my T20I debut, I wanted to bowl fast, but now I know the importance of the slower deliveries,” he added.

“I practiced well and was confident. It’s important to be confident and it’s also important to use the variations. I was more happy to take a wicket with the yorker (Danushka Gunathilaka),” he mentioned after the match.

Saini has thus far performed eight T20Is and one ODI for India.