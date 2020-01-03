Naveen Patnaik Accused Of Saving Culprits In Panchayat Official’s Death

The BJP will proceed its protest on this matter until the state authorities orders a CBI probe: BJP

Bhubaneswar:

Opposition BJP on Thursday accused the workplace of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of protecting the culprits concerned within the loss of life of a lady panchayat official in Jajpur district.

The allegations had been made by BJP normal secretary Lekhasree Samantasinghar at a press convention right here.

The BJP chief stated although two-and-a-half months have handed because the loss of life of Haridaspur panchayat extension officer (PEO) Smitarani Biswal, the police has not taken the lone arrested particular person on remand and now has framed a 2,000-page cost sheet.

Alleging that the cost sheet has been framed on the instruction of “the third floor” (a reference to the CMO), Samantasinghar stated, “There is a cover up bid. The state government had removed the then DGP B K Sharma for not going by the words of the CMO in the PEO death case.”

She additionally alleged that the lone arrested particular person, Rupesh Bhadra, was being given VIP therapy in jail as a consequence of his shut proximity to a senior BJD chief.

The BJP will proceed its protest on this matter until the state authorities orders a CBI probe, she added.

The ruling BJD was fast to disclaim the allegation and stated Samantasinghar has been making such statements “out of frustration”.

“She was lobbying for a BJD ticket to contest 2019 assembly elections. As she was denied entry into BJD, Lekhasree has been making such allegations,” BJD spokesperson and MP Sasmit Patra advised reporters.

Mr Patra stated Samantasinghar continued to present such statements regardless of repeated requests to BJP leaders to chorus from politicizing circumstances associated to ladies.

“It is sheer frustration and an attempt to settle old scores with some BJD leaders,” the BJD spokesman claimed.

The physique of the lady PEO of Haridaspur was discovered at a non-public visitor home owned by an area BJD chief. The police registered a case of suicide whereas BJP leaders have alleged that she was killed after being gang raped.