Navjot Sidhu, Sulking For Months, Among Congress Campaigners For Delhi

Delhi polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu is a part of the Congress campaigners’ listing

New Delhi:

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been named amongst 40 star campaigners for the Congress social gathering in Delhi, which votes on February eight. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has additionally been included within the marketing campaign.

However the shock on the listing is cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has largely been away from energetic social gathering politics since he stop the Punjab cupboard in July final yr over sharp variations with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Mr Sidhu was dropped as a Congress campaigner for the Haryana election final yr. The outspoken chief’s bonhomie with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan – Mr Sidhu had attended his oath ceremony – turned awkward for the Congress, with Amarinder Singh aka “Captain” complaining that he by no means requested for his permission to attend the occasion throughout the border. Photographs of Mr Sidhu hugging Pakistan Military Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa additionally embarrassed the social gathering.

Mr Sidhu stop after his portfolio was downgraded.

The 56-year-old has been sulking for a very long time and didn’t even marketing campaign correctly in the course of the nationwide election final yr.

The Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states – Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, V Narayanasamy – have additionally been assigned to marketing campaign in Delhi.

The listing additionally contains 4 movie stars-turned-politicians, Raj Babbar, Shatrughan Sinha, Khushbu Sunder and Nagma.

Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Randeep Surjewala have been named too, moreover Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The Congress is contesting on 66 of 70 seats within the Delhi election. Within the final election, it scored a duck, in distinction with three straight phrases beneath Sheila Dikshit’s management.

The social gathering has highlighted these 15 years of its rule in its marketing campaign theme tune. Considerably, Sheila Dikshit’s son Sandeep Dikshit, a two-time MP, has been ignored.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee can also be among the many Congress’s campaigners.

The outcomes of the Delhi election will probably be declared on February 11.