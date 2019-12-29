Navy Plans To Build 6 Nuclear Attack Submarines: Report

Within the final 15 years, solely two new typical submarines have been inducted. (Representational)

New Delhi:

The navy is planning to construct a fleet of 18 typical and 6 nuclear assault submarines as a part of its plans for its underwater fleet.

“Eighteen (Conventional) plus six SSN (nuclear-powered attack) submarines are planned but the existing strength is 15 and 1 SSN is available on lease,” the Standing Committee on Defence stated in its report tabled within the winter session of Parliament.

The Indian Navy had deliberate to construct six nuclear assault submarines together with the Arihant Class SSBNs that are nuclear-powered submarines outfitted with nuclear missiles. The nuclear assault submarines are additionally deliberate to be constructed indigenously in partnership with non-public sector industries.

At current, the navy is working Russian-origin Kilo Class, German-origin HDW class and the newest French Scorpene-class submarines within the typical area whereas within the nuclear part, it has leased one INS Chakra (Akula class) from Russia.

The Navy additionally knowledgeable the committee that within the final 15 years, solely two new typical submarines have been inducted together with the Scorpene-class vessels INS Kalvari and the INS Khanderi.

“It was further informed that the existing 13 conventional submarines are between 17 to 31 years old,” the standing committee report stated.

The navy can also be engaged on a plan to construct six new submarines below its Venture 75 India wherein six extra typical submarines can be constructed by the navy in partnership with Indian firms and international origin gear producers. The mission can be undertaken below the strategic partnership coverage.