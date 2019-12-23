December 22, 2019 | 9:33pm

Retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher met President Trump at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend to thank him for taking on his controversial case.

Images present Gallagher, 40, and his spouse Andrea chatting with Trump and First Woman Melania Trump on the president’s swanky Palm Seaside resort.

“Finally got to thank the President and his amazing wife by giving them a little gift from Eddie’s deployment to Mosul,” Gallagher and his spouse Andrea captioned the pictures, posted Saturday on a joint Instagram account.

In one of many pictures, the president may be seen holding what appears to be like like a wrapped reward, although it wasn’t clear what the current was.

The couple additionally posed for a photograph with the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., on the conservative group Turning Level USA’s Scholar Motion Summit on Saturday.

Gallagher was acquitted of murdering a 17-year-old Islamic State terrorist whereas deployed to Iraq in 2017, however he was convicted of posing for a photograph with the captive’s corpse.

He was demoted to petty officer firstclass and had his pay lower — till Trump stepped in to reverse his punishment and restore his rank.

A disciplinary listening to that might have resulted in Gallagher being stripped of his Trident pin, which designates him as a member of the elite commando unit, was additionally scrapped.

Trump introduced on Twitter that he wouldn’t permit the Navy to take Gallagher’s pin.

The controversy led to the firing of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.