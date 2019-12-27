Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Christmas photos are too cute to handle, trends on social media

It’s not a secret anymore Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are formally a pair and so they spend lot of time collectively. Although Nayanthara will not be on social media Vignesh Shivan does share photographs of them often on his social media account. Vignesh Shivan not too long ago shared Christmas photographs of him and Nayanthara from New York. They appear gorgeous collectively and their social media PDA is grabbing all the eye. Vignesh took to Instagram and shared just a few photographs with Nayanthara as they celebrated the competition collectively. Wishing Christmas to his followers that is what he wrote on his Instagram “Merry Christmas 🎄 to all you lovely people around !!! Spread only happiness ! Even during the toughest of times .. manage a smile , look for moments to cherish! After all , God is taking care of us through all the genuine loved ones who make sure that we cross the cloudy days with a ray of positivity !! Trust in God .. keep praying for the best ! Only positive Vibes!”

Nayanthara is ready for the discharge of Darbar with Celebrity Rajinikanth throughout Pongal 2020 whereas Vignesh Shivan is donning the producer hat for the primary time for a brand new film. Take a look at these photographs from Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivn Christmas celebrations.