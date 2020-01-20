Nazem Kadri, Nathan MacKinnon carry Avalanche to rout of Red Wings at the Pepsi Center

Avalanche followers loved their annual red-letter day on the Pepsi Heart.

Large video games from Nazem Kadri (two targets, three factors), Cale Makar (two assists) and Andre Burakovsky (two assists) on Monday carried the Avalanche to a 6-Three victory over the Detroit Pink Wings — its former Western Convention rival — in an MLK Day matinee on the Pepsi Heart.

The Avs, who additionally bought targets from Nathan MacKinnon, Matt Nieto and Ryan Graves and robust goaltending from Pavel Francouz, completed Three-Zero-2 in a five-game homestand that takes them into an 11-day break between video games. Colorado (28-15-6) has 33 remaining video games, starting Feb. 1 at Philadephia.

Lowly Detroit (12-34-Four) noticed its unbeaten streak stretch to 5 video games (Zero-Four-1). The Pink Wings took a 1-Zero lead into the second interval and was trying robust in entrance of goalie Jimmy Howard, who made 18 first-period saves and stopped 32-of-34 pictures after the second till Colorado bought two early third-period targets from Kadri and Nieto to blow the sport open.

Howard, who fell to 2-18-2 on the season, was searching for his first win since Oct. 29 towards Edmonton.

Kadri’s first objective tied it 1-1 and got here on the ability play, however the Avs in any other case continued to struggled on the man-advantage. They entered continued to wrestle, going was 1-for-5. They’re now 2-for-25 of their final eight video games.

Footnotes. The Avs’ scratches had been ahead Joonas Donskoi and defenseman Mark Barberio. Donskoi, who’s recovering from a concussion, missed his fifth consecutive sport, however this one for precautionary causes.