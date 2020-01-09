Nazi political prisoners held on Jersey during Second World War occupation

The fascinating tales of Britons held as political prisoners on Jersey have been unveiled for the primary time because the Second Wold Battle.
Jersey’s Political Prisoners’ Register from the Nazi occupation exhibits the names and crimes of these held on the island or banished to camps in France and Germany between August 1940 and December 1944.
It has been shrouded in secrecy for 75 years with entry restricted till now. However Jersey heritage officers say it’s ‘becoming’ to mark the 75th anniversary of the island’s liberation by opening the recordsdata.
From youngsters to the aged and labourers to advocates, the register carries the main points of 506 folks convicted of ‘political’ crimes.
The misdemeanours that noticed them locked up embody portray V indicators, spreading anti-German propaganda and listening to radios.
Many had been despatched to France and Germany to serve their sentences, and whereas some returned safely after the Liberation, others – akin to Louisa Gould, now well-known for serving to to cover a Russian prisoner of battle – didn’t.
Two of the youngest prisoners had been schoolgirls Kathleen Duckworth, 15, (left) and Beryl Wickings, 14, (proper) who had been convicted for unspecified ‘political offences’. Each of them had been launched after a single evening in custody
The Political Prisoners’ Register contained the main points of 506 folks jailed on the island. That is 15-year-old Kathleen Duckworth’s identification card
Essentially the most extreme sentence was handed to Philip Ozard, 53, for having an unauthorised weapon possession.
Mr Ozard was jailed in France in 1942, earlier than being despatched to a pressured labour Camp in Neuoffingen, Germany for 2 years.
He was finally free of Landsberg Jail by American troopers in April 1945.
Two of the youngest prisoners had been schoolgirls Kathleen Duckworth, 15, and Beryl Wickings, 14, who had been convicted for unspecified ‘political offences’. Each of them had been launched after a single evening in custody.
However Marcel Auger, a 15-year-old boy convicted of theft, was held for for much longer after being sentenced to a few months and despatched to France in November 1942.
Beryl Wickings was simply 14-years-old when she was convicted of a ‘political offence’ on Jersey. She was sentenced to serve time behind bars however was launched after at some point
The oldest particular person to be sentenced was Robert Le Feuvre who seems on the register twice.
He was initially imprisoned for 3 months in December 1941 after being discovered responsible of assault after which once more in February 1942.
This time he was sentenced to 2 years and was despatched to France to finish his jail time.
Linda Romeril, from Jersey Heritage, mentioned: ‘It’s becoming that on this vital yr the Political Prisoner’s Register from HM Jail is among the paperwork that has been opened to the general public.’
Along with the prisoner’s register, Jersey Heritage opened up tons of of different historic information on 1 January.
This included the 1919 hospital admission register, police arrest registers and witness depositions from legal circumstances.
Political prisoners jailed by the Nazis on the Channel Islands or banished to France for crimes together with portray V indicators, spreading propaganda and even listening to radios
Philip George Ozard
Philip Ozard was born in St Saviour in 1889. His mother and father had been Philip John Ozard and Elizabeth Le Boutillier. Philip had spent seven years within the Jersey House for Boys as a baby, admitted in 1898 on the age of 9 after which leaving in 1905.
His admission file exhibits that he had one brother and 4 sisters and that his mother and father had been each nonetheless alive when he was admitted to the house. Whereas there Philip learnt his commerce as a home boy and carpenter and on leaving he went to work at The Mount, Rouge Boullion.
Philip’s registration card exhibits that he lived at Bellozanne Valley in the course of the Occupation interval. He was married and reported his occupation as a Window Cleaner. We will see from his card that he would not have – it is because, while the playing cards had been produced in early 1941, the images weren’t added till 1942 when Philip was already in jail.
Philip was despatched to the Public Jail on 9 Could 1942, his offence was listed as political and he was sentenced to 5 years in jail, the longest sentence within the register. On 14 Could he was transferred to the army jail after which on 1 June he was despatched to France with 4 different prisoners. Philip’s crime was unauthorised possession of weapons.
Philip was initially despatched to Caen Jail with two different islanders, Sidney Ashcroft and Harry Featherstone. He was then moved to Fort de Villeneauve-Saints Georges Jail and was then transferred on to Germany on 7 August 1942.
Dr Gilly Carr, as a part of her work into Channel Islander’s despatched to mainland Europe has used the Worldwide Tracing Service recordsdata to comply with Philip’s actions from this date.
These information present that he was at Neuoffingen Pressured Labour Camp till 9 Could 1944, after which was transferred to Kaisheim Jail from 9 Could 1944 till he was placed on a pressured march which ended at Landsberg Jail, the place he was liberated by American forces on 30 April 1945.
Philip survived his experiences and returned to Jersey the place he died in 1969.
Philip George Ozard was despatched to the Public Jail on Could 9 1942, his offence was listed as political and he was sentenced to 5 years in jail, the longest sentence within the register. On Could 14 he was transferred to the army jail after which on June 1 he was despatched to France with 4 different prisoners. Philip’s crime was unauthorised possession of weapons
Louisa Gould
Louisa Gould is among the final names to look within the register. She was arrested on 26th Could 1944 for political crimes and sentenced to 2 years in jail. The register exhibits that Louisa was despatched to France on 30th June 1944.
Louisa left on one of many final boats with prisoners to depart from the Island because the Channel Islands grew to become lower off after D-Day and the allies advance via France.
By the point of the occupation Louisa was a widow with two sons one in all whom was killed in motion early within the Second World Battle. After his loss of life she was approached by a Russian, Feodor ‘Invoice’ Burryi, who was on the run and in search of shelter, he had nowhere else to go and Louisa felt an obligation to forestall one other mom from shedding her son.
Louisa’s shelter of Invoice was reported to the authorities by her neighbours in 1944. Luckily for Invoice the letter written by the neighbours was first obtained by the Victoria Faculty Precept and he warned Louisa of the approaching search.
Invoice was hidden however the authorities discovered a radio and Louisa obtained a two-year sentence for her ‘failure to give up a wi-fi receiving equipment’.
Louisa was despatched, first to France after which to Ravensbruck Focus Camp the place, on 13 February 1945 she was chosen for execution and despatched to the newly erected fuel chamber.
Louisa’s brother Harold Le Druillenec was additionally implicated within the wi-fi case – as had been 5 different Jersey residents. Harold was sentenced to 5 months for listening to the wi-fi set.
Harold was despatched to France with Louisa and 18 different Jersey people sentenced for political crimes on 29 June 1944. Harold was despatched to varied camps and finally was liberated from Bergen Belsen by the British in April 1945. On liberation Harold weighed simply 5 stone having barely survived his horrific ordeal.
That is Louisa Gould’s registration card. Many political prisoners on Jersey had been despatched to France and Germany to serve their sentences, and whereas some returned safely after the Liberation, others – akin to Louisa, now well-known for serving to to cover a Russian prisoner of battle – didn’t
Albert Alfred Chardine
Albert Chardine was a Policeman in the course of the Occupation. He was born on September 30 in St Martin and lived in Gorey Village. On June 11 1942 he was sentenced to 2 month’s imprisonment for receiving stolen property.
In Could 1942 Chardine had obtained 4 gallons of petrol from an unknown member of the Organisation Todt (the German enforced labour organisation) and given the petrol to Peter Hassall.
Peter Hassall and his two mates, Dennis Audrain and Maurice Gould had then used the petrol to attempt to escape from the Island by boat.
Their try was unsuccessful and so they had been caught by the German authorities, Dennis drowned and Maurice and Peter had been despatched to prisons on the continent.
Albert Chardine was suspended from the native police drive at some stage in his sentence. Ultimately his sentence was shortened, with help from the Constable of St Helier, on the understanding that ‘he conducts himself in a way calculated to not make himself the article of any additional penalties.’
Albert Chardine was a Policeman in the course of the Occupation. He was born on September 30 in St Martin and lived in Gorey Village. On June 11 1942 he was sentenced to 2 month’s imprisonment for receiving stolen property
Paul Lozouet and Maria Lozouet
These folks committing crimes who weren’t of Jersey beginning couldn’t solely face a advantageous or jail, they is also banished from the Island for a time period. This occurred to Paul Lozouet and Maria Lozouet, née Giard, his spouse.
The couple, who had been each of their 60s, had been arrested on 22 October 1917 for stealing a big amount of products from a variety of totally different people.
The Police Register exhibits that they stole, amongst different issues, towels, mattress sheets, nightgowns, shirts, aprons and different linen from at the very least 5 totally different residences in Dicq Highway. The couple appeared within the Royal Courtroom and had been sentenced to at least one month’s onerous labour and 5 years’ banishment.
The couple had been clearly struggling financially because the 1917 Jersey Normal Hospital Registers exhibits Maria getting into the Hospital on 21 November for causes of poverty whereas her husband was in jail.
Paul Lozouet (left) and his spouse Marie, who had been each of their 60s, had been arrested on 22 October 1917 for stealing a big amount of products from a variety of totally different people. Louisa Gould (proper) was arrested on 26th Could 1944 for political crimes and sentenced to 2 years in jail. The register exhibits that Louisa was despatched to France on 30th June 1944. She was gassed to loss of life in 1945
Supply: Jersey Heritage
Add Comment