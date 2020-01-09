Nazi political prisoners held on Jersey during Second World War occupation

Philip George Ozard

Philip Ozard was born in St Saviour in 1889. His mother and father had been Philip John Ozard and Elizabeth Le Boutillier. Philip had spent seven years within the Jersey House for Boys as a baby, admitted in 1898 on the age of 9 after which leaving in 1905.

His admission file exhibits that he had one brother and 4 sisters and that his mother and father had been each nonetheless alive when he was admitted to the house. Whereas there Philip learnt his commerce as a home boy and carpenter and on leaving he went to work at The Mount, Rouge Boullion.

Philip’s registration card exhibits that he lived at Bellozanne Valley in the course of the Occupation interval. He was married and reported his occupation as a Window Cleaner. We will see from his card that he would not have – it is because, while the playing cards had been produced in early 1941, the images weren’t added till 1942 when Philip was already in jail.

Philip was despatched to the Public Jail on 9 Could 1942, his offence was listed as political and he was sentenced to 5 years in jail, the longest sentence within the register. On 14 Could he was transferred to the army jail after which on 1 June he was despatched to France with 4 different prisoners. Philip’s crime was unauthorised possession of weapons.

Philip was initially despatched to Caen Jail with two different islanders, Sidney Ashcroft and Harry Featherstone. He was then moved to Fort de Villeneauve-Saints Georges Jail and was then transferred on to Germany on 7 August 1942.

Dr Gilly Carr, as a part of her work into Channel Islander’s despatched to mainland Europe has used the Worldwide Tracing Service recordsdata to comply with Philip’s actions from this date.

These information present that he was at Neuoffingen Pressured Labour Camp till 9 Could 1944, after which was transferred to Kaisheim Jail from 9 Could 1944 till he was placed on a pressured march which ended at Landsberg Jail, the place he was liberated by American forces on 30 April 1945.

Philip survived his experiences and returned to Jersey the place he died in 1969.

Louisa Gould

Louisa Gould is among the final names to look within the register. She was arrested on 26th Could 1944 for political crimes and sentenced to 2 years in jail. The register exhibits that Louisa was despatched to France on 30th June 1944.

Louisa left on one of many final boats with prisoners to depart from the Island because the Channel Islands grew to become lower off after D-Day and the allies advance via France.

By the point of the occupation Louisa was a widow with two sons one in all whom was killed in motion early within the Second World Battle. After his loss of life she was approached by a Russian, Feodor ‘Invoice’ Burryi, who was on the run and in search of shelter, he had nowhere else to go and Louisa felt an obligation to forestall one other mom from shedding her son.

Louisa’s shelter of Invoice was reported to the authorities by her neighbours in 1944. Luckily for Invoice the letter written by the neighbours was first obtained by the Victoria Faculty Precept and he warned Louisa of the approaching search.

Invoice was hidden however the authorities discovered a radio and Louisa obtained a two-year sentence for her ‘failure to give up a wi-fi receiving equipment’.

Louisa was despatched, first to France after which to Ravensbruck Focus Camp the place, on 13 February 1945 she was chosen for execution and despatched to the newly erected fuel chamber.

Louisa’s brother Harold Le Druillenec was additionally implicated within the wi-fi case – as had been 5 different Jersey residents. Harold was sentenced to 5 months for listening to the wi-fi set.

Harold was despatched to France with Louisa and 18 different Jersey people sentenced for political crimes on 29 June 1944. Harold was despatched to varied camps and finally was liberated from Bergen Belsen by the British in April 1945. On liberation Harold weighed simply 5 stone having barely survived his horrific ordeal.

That is Louisa Gould’s registration card. Many political prisoners on Jersey had been despatched to France and Germany to serve their sentences, and whereas some returned safely after the Liberation, others – akin to Louisa, now well-known for serving to to cover a Russian prisoner of battle – didn’t

Albert Alfred Chardine

Albert Chardine was a Policeman in the course of the Occupation. He was born on September 30 in St Martin and lived in Gorey Village. On June 11 1942 he was sentenced to 2 month’s imprisonment for receiving stolen property.

In Could 1942 Chardine had obtained 4 gallons of petrol from an unknown member of the Organisation Todt (the German enforced labour organisation) and given the petrol to Peter Hassall.

Peter Hassall and his two mates, Dennis Audrain and Maurice Gould had then used the petrol to attempt to escape from the Island by boat.

Their try was unsuccessful and so they had been caught by the German authorities, Dennis drowned and Maurice and Peter had been despatched to prisons on the continent.

Albert Chardine was suspended from the native police drive at some stage in his sentence. Ultimately his sentence was shortened, with help from the Constable of St Helier, on the understanding that ‘he conducts himself in a way calculated to not make himself the article of any additional penalties.’

Paul Lozouet and Maria Lozouet

These folks committing crimes who weren’t of Jersey beginning couldn’t solely face a advantageous or jail, they is also banished from the Island for a time period. This occurred to Paul Lozouet and Maria Lozouet, née Giard, his spouse.

The couple, who had been each of their 60s, had been arrested on 22 October 1917 for stealing a big amount of products from a variety of totally different people.

The Police Register exhibits that they stole, amongst different issues, towels, mattress sheets, nightgowns, shirts, aprons and different linen from at the very least 5 totally different residences in Dicq Highway. The couple appeared within the Royal Courtroom and had been sentenced to at least one month’s onerous labour and 5 years’ banishment.

The couple had been clearly struggling financially because the 1917 Jersey Normal Hospital Registers exhibits Maria getting into the Hospital on 21 November for causes of poverty whereas her husband was in jail.

Supply: Jersey Heritage