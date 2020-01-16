Nuggets middle Nikola Jokic stayed regular on the No. 5 spot amongst Western Convention frontcourt gamers within the newest NBA all-star voting replace launched Thursday.

Jokic has 889,387 votes, practically 300,000 behind Clippers ahead Paul George, who’s in fourth place.

Lakers ahead LeBron James leads all vote-getters with four.7 million votes, adopted by Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (four.6 million), Bucks ahead Giannis Antetokounmpo (four.5 million) and Lakers middle Anthony Davis (four.four million).

Former Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony, now a member of the Path Blazers, climbed two spots to No. 6 amongst West frontcourt gamers.

Fan voting continues till Jan. 20. The starters shall be decided by system making an allowance for votes from followers (50%), gamers (25%) and a media panel (25%). Starters and the 2 workforce captains who will draft groups shall be unveiled Jan. 23. The reserves, chosen by NBA head coaches, shall be introduced on Jan. 30.

The NBA All-Star Recreation will happen on Feb. 16 on the United Heart in Chicago.

NBA all-star voting replace

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt
Participant Crew Votes LW
1. LeBron James Lakers four,747,887 1
2. Anthony Davis Lakers four,412,619 2
three. Kawhi Leonard Clippers 2,973,076 three
four. Paul George Clippers 1,171,616 four
5. Nikola Jokic Nuggets 889,387 5
6. Carmelo Anthony Path Blazers 784,038 eight
7. Kristaps Porzingis Mavericks 774,056 7
eight. Karl-Anthony Cities Timberwolves 746,013 6
9. Brandon Ingram Pelicans 672,666 9
10. Dwight Howard Lakers 670,643 10

Guards
Participant Crew Votes LW
1. Luka Doncic Mavericks four,598,323 1
2. James Harden Rockets 2,934,614 2
three. Damian Lillard Path Blazers 984,140 three
four. Alex Caruso Lakers 894,827 6
5. Russell Westbrook Rockets 837,187 5
6. Stephen Curry Warriors 819,352 four
7. Donovan Mitchell Jazz 673,917 7
eight. Devin Booker Suns 577,035 eight
9. D’Angelo Russell Warriors 491,047 9
10. Ja Morant Grizzlies 399,703 10

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt
Participant Crew Votes LW
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks four,474,107 1
2. Pascal Siakam Raptors 2,433,411 three
three. Joel Embiid 76ers 2,398,743 2
four. Jimmy Butler Warmth 2,046,257 four
5. Jayson Tatum Celtics 1,622,635 5
6. Tacko Fall Celtics 757,375 6
7. Bam Adebayo Warmth 529,244 7
eight. Gordon Hayward Celtics 398,213 eight
9. Domantis Sabonis Pacers 381,390 9
10. Andre Drummond Pistons 325,178 10

Guards
Participant Crew Votes LW
1. Trae Younger Hawks 2,066,924 1
2. Kyrie Irving Nets 1,814,618 2
three. Kemba Walker Celtics 1,797,633 three
four. Derrick Rose Pistons 1,381,934 four
5. Kyle Lowry Raptors 848,293 6
6. Zach Lavine Bulls 847,632 5
7. Jaylen Brown Celtics 718,355 7
eight. Ben Simmons 76ers 629,199 eight
9. Bradley Beal Wizards 609,899 9
10. Fred VanVleet Raptors 546,471 10