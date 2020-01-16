Nuggets middle Nikola Jokic stayed regular on the No. 5 spot amongst Western Convention frontcourt gamers within the newest NBA all-star voting replace launched Thursday.

Jokic has 889,387 votes, practically 300,000 behind Clippers ahead Paul George, who’s in fourth place.

Lakers ahead LeBron James leads all vote-getters with four.7 million votes, adopted by Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (four.6 million), Bucks ahead Giannis Antetokounmpo (four.5 million) and Lakers middle Anthony Davis (four.four million).

Former Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony, now a member of the Path Blazers, climbed two spots to No. 6 amongst West frontcourt gamers.

Fan voting continues till Jan. 20. The starters shall be decided by system making an allowance for votes from followers (50%), gamers (25%) and a media panel (25%). Starters and the 2 workforce captains who will draft groups shall be unveiled Jan. 23. The reserves, chosen by NBA head coaches, shall be introduced on Jan. 30.

The NBA All-Star Recreation will happen on Feb. 16 on the United Heart in Chicago.

NBA all-star voting replace